On National HIV Testing Day, Coloradans encouraged to use free testing services, know their status

DENVER, June 27, 2022 – In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages Coloradans to use the array of free testing services available to know their status and get linked to care and treatment.

First observed on June 27, 1995, the theme of today’s National HIV Testing Day — “HIV Testing Is Self-Care” — serves as a reminder for sexually active Coloradans that knowledge of status is a critical step toward protecting their sexual health and engaging in prevention or treatment services.

“We want to encourage Coloradans, especially those who have delayed care due to the pandemic, to take advantage of the many free HIV testing services available statewide,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “Getting tested has never been easier and is one of the most important things you can do to protect your sexual health.”

CDPHE offers a number of resources for individuals seeking testing services, including free at-home testing kits for HIV and STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For more information about HIV and STI prevention, visit our website at cdphe.colorado.gov/sti-hiv.

In addition to these resources, Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS, a public information initiative of the Kaiser Family Foundation, have partnered with health departments across the country to offer free testing services today. Check out the list of participating Walgreens stores near you. Additional clinics and testing sites can be found by visiting Locator.HIV.gov.