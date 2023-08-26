Office of the District Attorney – 18th JD – Fall 2022 Citizen’s Academy – Application Deadline August 26th

Please Join Us

Application Deadline – August 28th

What Is Citizen’s Academy?

FREE, in-person event at the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office. Learn about the criminal justice system through prosecutors from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Hear about what our prosecutors do and how they do it. Each weekly session will cover three areas or departments within the DA’s office and will give citizens an “in-depth look at what happens from the time someone is arrested all the way through trial and sentencing.” Interact and engage with prosecutors and other law enforcement.

Visit our social media outlets and our website to see and learn more about

the event and the Office of the District Attorney – 18th Judicial District.

First session starts on Thursday , September 14th.

Remaining weeks will be on Thursday nights , concluding on October 26th.