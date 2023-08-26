fbpx

Office of the District Attorney – 18th JD – Fall 2022 Citizen’s Academy – Application Deadline August 26th

Please Join Us
Application Deadline – August 28th
What Is Citizen’s Academy?
FREE, in-person event at the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office. Learn about the criminal justice system through prosecutors from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Hear about what our prosecutors do and how they do it. Each weekly session will cover three areas or departments within the DA’s office and will give citizens an “in-depth look at what happens from the time someone is arrested all the way through trial and sentencing.” Interact and engage with prosecutors and other law enforcement.
Visit our social media outlets and our website to see and learn more about
the event and the Office of the District Attorney – 18th Judicial District.
First session starts on Thursday, September 14th.
Remaining weeks will be on Thursday nights, concluding on October 26th.
Areas Covered During the 7-Week Academy:
  • Meet your District Attorney John Kellner
  • Overview of the Criminal Justice System
  • Misdemeanors & Traffic
  • Felonies
  • Intake
  • Juvenile Justice
  • Diversion Counseling Program
  • Victim Witness & Compensation
  • Economic Crimes
  • CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
  • Cold Case
  • Investigations
  • Special Victims Unit & Human Trafficking
  • Organized Crime Unit
  • Domestic Violence
  • Anatomy of a Trial…and much more.       
Last session will conclude at the Arapahoe County Courthouse.
Certificate of completion given to attendees who complete sessions.
Application Deadline is August 28, 2023!
Space Is Limited: Register Here

