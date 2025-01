NFL Divisional Round games are in full swing with games being played Jan. 18 and 19.

Saturday, Jan. 18:

AFC: No. 4 seed Houston, Texans Vs. No. 1 seed Kansas City, Chiefs at 2:30 p.m.

NFC: No. 6 seed Washington, Commanders Vs. No. 1 seed Detroit, Lions at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19:

NFC: No. 4 seed Los Angeles, Rams Vs. No 2 seed Philadelphia, Eagles at 1 p.m.

AFC: No. 3 seed Baltimore, Ravens Vs. No. 2 seed Buffalo, Bills at 4:30 p.m.