New study ranks Colorado as one of the Most Dishonest States in America

Which US state is home to America’s biggest bluffers?

Through the creation of an index, Gambling.com reveals the most dishonest states in the US.

The people of Wyoming came out as America’s biggest bluffers, with an index score of 80.5 out of 100.

California ranked 50th and was named America’s most honest state, with a score of 21.2 out of 100.

Let’s face it, we all know someone who’s a bit of a bluffer – whether it’s a work colleague, a best friend or a family member. Whoever it is, they might simply sugar-coat the truth, or maybe they actively tell serious untruths?

Well, Gambling.com wanted to find out if people’s location factors into telling more white lies. By researching the most dishonest states in America using Google search data on ‘tips on lying’, ‘how to bluff’, ‘Ashley Madison’, as well as divorce rates and Integrity Scores, Gambling.com created an index ranking the most dishonest states in America, finding some interesting stats and correlations.

So, which are the most dishonest states?

Below is a list of all of the US states, in order of index score:

Rank State Tips on Lying* How to Bluff* Ashley Madison* Divorce Rates Integrity Scores Index Score 1 Wyoming 74 300 224 12.2% 51 80.5 2 Vermont 76 281 247 12.5% 60 75.3 3 Maine 51 202 263 13.9% 59 64.0 4 North Dakota 65 251 200 9.4% 50 60.2 5 Delaware 66 250 159 11.2% 56 60.0 6 Nevada 55 150 207 13.8% 57 58.2 7 New Hampshire 54 205 259 12.0% 61 56.6 8 Montana 53 199 263 12.5% 64 55.7 9 South Dakota 55 219 178 10.8% 56 52.0 10 Oregon 44 138 280 12.7% 59 51.4 11 New Mexico 46 147 207 13.3% 61 48.9 12 Colorado 44 128 375 11.9% 67 48.4 13 Oklahoma 43 146 202 13.1% 59 47.7 14 Alaska 77 248 119 11.4% 76 47.2 15 Rhode Island 62 215 172 11.1% 68 46.3 16 Arizona 44 122 304 12.2% 64 45.9 17 Michigan 38 131 219 11.6% 51 45.6 18 West Virginia 45 191 163 13.2% 66 45.2 19 Missouri 37 136 292 12.2% 62 45.1 20 Nebraska 49 164 332 10.2% 67 44.2 21 Idaho 46 162 190 12.0% 62 43.5 22 Kansas 43 148 223 11.2% 59 42.3 23 Virginia 45 123 378 10.1% 66 42.2 24 Florida 39 105 224 13.0% 61 41.9 25 Connecticut 54 127 335 10.5% 71 41.5 26 Washington 47 126 281 11.5% 67 41.2 27 Arkansas 42 147 145 12.9% 61 40.9 28 Georgia 47 120 248 11.2% 63 40.3 29 Indiana 34 140 216 12.3% 62 39.0 30 Maryland 53 137 236 9.9% 64 38.0 31 Pennsylvania 38 112 310 9.7% 58 37.9 32 Utah 44 144 293 9.0% 62 37.0 33 Hawaii 71 163 163 9.1% 69 36.1 34 Ohio 35 120 279 12.0% 68 36.0 35 Minnesota 41 129 256 10.2% 62 35.8 36 Texas 41 97 247 10.5% 60 35.1 37 Massachusetts 49 111 312 9.4% 67 34.9 38 Louisiana 41 120 141 11.6% 59 34.3 39 Wisconsin 36 122 249 10.9% 63 34.2 40 Kentucky 33 137 178 13.0% 67 34.1 41 Tennessee 35 126 211 12.2% 66 34.0 42 North Carolina 39 116 255 10.7% 65 33.6 43 South Carolina 39 122 190 10.7% 60 33.1 44 Illinois 41 116 316 9.7% 67 33.0 45 Alabama 36 125 195 12.2% 67 32.8 46 New York 44 96 297 8.8% 61 32.6 47 Mississippi 40 136 98 11.5% 61 30.6 48 Iowa 36 137 205 10.8% 67 29.2 49 New Jersey 44 103 289 8.6% 65 28.7 50 California 49 86 226 9.2% 73 21.2

*(Average monthly search volume per 100,000 of the population)

Wyoming is officially the most dishonest US state, taking the top spot on Gambling.com’s index. This state had the highest number of searches for ‘How to bluff’ (300 searches per 100,000 residents) and the highest index score, at a whopping 80.5 out of 100! So, maybe think twice about who you believe in this spot…

Vermont ranks second (75.3)

(75.3) New England ranks third (64).

The most honest state is California

It seems sunny California is the place to find the most honest US residents, having the second-highest integrity score (73) as well as the fifth-lowest divorce rate (9.2%) in America!

