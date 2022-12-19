New study ranks Colorado as one of the Most Dishonest States in America

Which US state is home to America’s biggest bluffers?
- Through the creation of an index, Gambling.com reveals the most dishonest states in the US.
- The people of Wyoming came out as America’s biggest bluffers, with an index score of 80.5 out of 100.
- California ranked 50th and was named America’s most honest state, with a score of 21.2 out of 100.
Let’s face it, we all know someone who’s a bit of a bluffer – whether it’s a work colleague, a best friend or a family member. Whoever it is, they might simply sugar-coat the truth, or maybe they actively tell serious untruths?
Well, Gambling.com wanted to find out if people’s location factors into telling more white lies. By researching the most dishonest states in America using Google search data on ‘tips on lying’, ‘how to bluff’, ‘Ashley Madison’, as well as divorce rates and Integrity Scores, Gambling.com created an index ranking the most dishonest states in America, finding some interesting stats and correlations.
So, which are the most dishonest states?
Below is a list of all of the US states, in order of index score:
|Rank
|State
|Tips on Lying*
|How to Bluff*
|Ashley Madison*
|Divorce Rates
|Integrity Scores
|Index Score
|1
|Wyoming
|74
|300
|224
|12.2%
|51
|80.5
|2
|Vermont
|76
|281
|247
|12.5%
|60
|75.3
|3
|Maine
|51
|202
|263
|13.9%
|59
|64.0
|4
|North Dakota
|65
|251
|200
|9.4%
|50
|60.2
|5
|Delaware
|66
|250
|159
|11.2%
|56
|60.0
|6
|Nevada
|55
|150
|207
|13.8%
|57
|58.2
|7
|New Hampshire
|54
|205
|259
|12.0%
|61
|56.6
|8
|Montana
|53
|199
|263
|12.5%
|64
|55.7
|9
|South Dakota
|55
|219
|178
|10.8%
|56
|52.0
|10
|Oregon
|44
|138
|280
|12.7%
|59
|51.4
|11
|New Mexico
|46
|147
|207
|13.3%
|61
|48.9
|12
|Colorado
|44
|128
|375
|11.9%
|67
|48.4
|13
|Oklahoma
|43
|146
|202
|13.1%
|59
|47.7
|14
|Alaska
|77
|248
|119
|11.4%
|76
|47.2
|15
|Rhode Island
|62
|215
|172
|11.1%
|68
|46.3
|16
|Arizona
|44
|122
|304
|12.2%
|64
|45.9
|17
|Michigan
|38
|131
|219
|11.6%
|51
|45.6
|18
|West Virginia
|45
|191
|163
|13.2%
|66
|45.2
|19
|Missouri
|37
|136
|292
|12.2%
|62
|45.1
|20
|Nebraska
|49
|164
|332
|10.2%
|67
|44.2
|21
|Idaho
|46
|162
|190
|12.0%
|62
|43.5
|22
|Kansas
|43
|148
|223
|11.2%
|59
|42.3
|23
|Virginia
|45
|123
|378
|10.1%
|66
|42.2
|24
|Florida
|39
|105
|224
|13.0%
|61
|41.9
|25
|Connecticut
|54
|127
|335
|10.5%
|71
|41.5
|26
|Washington
|47
|126
|281
|11.5%
|67
|41.2
|27
|Arkansas
|42
|147
|145
|12.9%
|61
|40.9
|28
|Georgia
|47
|120
|248
|11.2%
|63
|40.3
|29
|Indiana
|34
|140
|216
|12.3%
|62
|39.0
|30
|Maryland
|53
|137
|236
|9.9%
|64
|38.0
|31
|Pennsylvania
|38
|112
|310
|9.7%
|58
|37.9
|32
|Utah
|44
|144
|293
|9.0%
|62
|37.0
|33
|Hawaii
|71
|163
|163
|9.1%
|69
|36.1
|34
|Ohio
|35
|120
|279
|12.0%
|68
|36.0
|35
|Minnesota
|41
|129
|256
|10.2%
|62
|35.8
|36
|Texas
|41
|97
|247
|10.5%
|60
|35.1
|37
|Massachusetts
|49
|111
|312
|9.4%
|67
|34.9
|38
|Louisiana
|41
|120
|141
|11.6%
|59
|34.3
|39
|Wisconsin
|36
|122
|249
|10.9%
|63
|34.2
|40
|Kentucky
|33
|137
|178
|13.0%
|67
|34.1
|41
|Tennessee
|35
|126
|211
|12.2%
|66
|34.0
|42
|North Carolina
|39
|116
|255
|10.7%
|65
|33.6
|43
|South Carolina
|39
|122
|190
|10.7%
|60
|33.1
|44
|Illinois
|41
|116
|316
|9.7%
|67
|33.0
|45
|Alabama
|36
|125
|195
|12.2%
|67
|32.8
|46
|New York
|44
|96
|297
|8.8%
|61
|32.6
|47
|Mississippi
|40
|136
|98
|11.5%
|61
|30.6
|48
|Iowa
|36
|137
|205
|10.8%
|67
|29.2
|49
|New Jersey
|44
|103
|289
|8.6%
|65
|28.7
|50
|California
|49
|86
|226
|9.2%
|73
|21.2
*(Average monthly search volume per 100,000 of the population)
Wyoming is officially the most dishonest US state, taking the top spot on Gambling.com’s index. This state had the highest number of searches for ‘How to bluff’ (300 searches per 100,000 residents) and the highest index score, at a whopping 80.5 out of 100! So, maybe think twice about who you believe in this spot…
- Vermont ranks second (75.3)
- New England ranks third (64).
The most honest state is California
It seems sunny California is the place to find the most honest US residents, having the second-highest integrity score (73) as well as the fifth-lowest divorce rate (9.2%) in America!
To find out more about this research, head over to https://www.gambling.com/us/news/where-can-you-find-america-s-biggest-bluffers-3702500.