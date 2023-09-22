New research reveals the Most Popular Pizza Toppings in Colorado

The Most Popular Pizza Toppings in America

New research from Casinos.com in the run up to National Pepperoni Pizza Day on the 20 th of September has revealed the most popular pizza toppings across the US.

The research revealed that Pepperoni is by far the most popular topping in the US, being the most popular topping across 29 states in total!

Bacon came out in second place as it is the most popular topping in 11 states across the country, and Sausage placed 3rd leading the popularity ranking in 5 states.

Pizza is one of the most popular foods not only in America but across the globe, with everybody having different preferences and traditions for enjoying their pizza, and with National Pepperoni Pizza Day on the 20th of September, have you ever wondered which are the most popular pizza topping across America?

Well, Casinos.com decided to analyze Google Trends data across all 50 US states for some of the most commonly ordered pizza toppings in the world in order to reveal the most popular pizza toppings in America.

The following table ranks each pizza topping analyzed in order of highest to lowest Google Trends score, along with the number of states in which it ranks as the number one topping:

Rank Topping Avg. Google Trends Score #1 Spots 1 Pepperoni 71.62 29 2 Bacon 67.58 11 3 Sausage 66.48 5 4 Mushrooms 64.78 1 5 Chicken 60.10 1 6 Peppers 58.58 2 7 Ground Beef 56.56 0 8 Tomatoes 48.86 0 9 Onions 47.56 0 10 Olives 46.26 0 11 Jalapenos 45.58 0 12 Pineapple 39.32 1 13 Ham 37.70 0 14 Basil 35.30 0 15 Anchovies 22.22 0

Pepperoni is the overwhelming favorite across the US with an average Google Trends score of 71.62 out of a possible 100 and is the most popular pizza topping in 29 US states. In second and third place are Bacon and Sausage who have scores of 67.58 and 66.48 and are the number one topping in 11 and 5 states, respectively.

As far as some controversial toppings go, Anchovies finish dead last in the ranking with a score of just 22.22 out of 100, and Pineapple is 12th with a score of 39.32. Pineapple does however rank first in one state: you guessed it, Hawaii.

If you’d like to read more about this research or about Casinos.com, then please visit https://www.casinos.com/us/news/america-s-most-popular-pizza-toppings