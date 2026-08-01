New book marks 150 years of state’s ag legacy

BROOMFIELD — In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th year of statehood, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has released a new commemorative coffee table book titled “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy.”

The limited edition book, written by Dr. Rachael Storm with History Colorado, explores the state’s rich agricultural narrative through five core themes: water, land, life, resilience and celebration. The cover features a reproduction of a 35-foot mural created by Colorado’s Thomas “Detour” Evans.

“As we mark these historic milestones, this book serves as a bridge between our past and future,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “It honors the resilience and innovation of the farmers and ranchers who have stewarded this land for generations, including long before statehood, setting the table for all Coloradans.”

“Setting Colorado’s Table” features a narrative history alongside a collection of more than two dozen oral histories from people across the state who’ve had a part in shaping the state’s agricultural heritage.

“Technology has changed, economics have changed but, at the heart of it all, are our Colorado families who are farming and ranching and putting in that dedication and work, and taking that risk to feed us every year,” Storm said.

To advance soil stewardship, $30 from each book sold will go directly to producers enrolled in the Colorado Soil Health Program, which provides financial and technical support to producers who integrate soil health practices into their operations.

The book can be purchased at historycoloradoshop.org or in person at the History Colorado Center. Limited edition unframed prints of CDA’s ag mural created by Detour are also available through History Colorado.

https://historycoloradoshop.org/collections/books/products/setting-colorados-table-150-years-of-agricultural-legacy