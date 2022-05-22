Nephew Convicted of Stealing More Than $100,000 from Disabled Aunt

Brighton, CO — Today, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the At-Risk Theft conviction of Hilario Morehouse, 42. An Adams County Jury found Morehouse guilty on Friday, May 13, 2022, after five days of trial.



In 2008, Hilario Morehouse became the legal guardian and power of attorney for his disabled aunt who was in a care facility due to multiple sclerosis, dementia, and other health issues. As a result of the guardianship, Morehouse was in control of his aunt’s finances which included monies from a pension, a previous settlement, and funds owed to her minor daughter.



Between 2008 and 2019, Morehouse stole more than $100,000 from his disabled aunt who is non-verbal and is completely dependent on facility staff for all of her care. Morehouse claimed that his non-verbal aunt said he could use her $848 a month pension for himself. Morehouse also said that he spent some of the money on his minor cousin but was unable to provide any documentation or receipts to corroborate his claim. The defendant stole the majority of a $75,000 settlement which was intended to be used for the care of the at-risk victim’s minor daughter.



On Friday, May 13, 2022, Morehouse was convicted of:

Theft–At Risk Victim (F3)

Theft (F4)

Morehouse will be sentenced on July 19, 2022, at 8:30am in Division M.



“The actions of this defendant are truly abhorrent. Mr. Morehouse preyed on a vulnerable, at-risk adult – his own aunt – and stole over $100,000 of her money, undoubtedly believing he would never be caught. We will not tolerate this criminal behavior. Individuals, like Mr. Morehouse, who prey on the vulnerabilities of our elderly and at-risk will be prosecuted and held accountable,” said District Attorney Brian Mason..”



The prosecution of this case was led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Alex Baker and Deputy District Attorney Danny Paulson of the Financial Crimes Unit in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.