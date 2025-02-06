Morgan Conservation District 2025 Annual Meeting

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Morgan Conservation District Annual Meeting on February 13th The meeting will be held at The Block, 19592 East 8th Avenue Speakers include Joe Frank, Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District General Manager, will provide an update of the Lower South Platte River. Bailey Rapp, NRCS Assistant State Conservationist Field Operations, will provide an update of NRCS programming and funding opportunities. Bryson and Chuck Miller of Auctioneers Miller & Associates, presenting on agricultural equipment trends. Speakers start at 5:45 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. $25/person or $50/couple. Enter to win door prizes! Please RSVP by 2/7 to Madeline Morrison (970) 427-3358 or *protected email*