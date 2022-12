FORT MORGAN, CO. 12/16/2022. The Morgan Community College (MCC) Fort Morgan campus and Centers in Limon, Burlington, and Wray will be closed Saturday, December 24, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the holidays. All MCC locations will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Morgan Community College staff and faculty wish the community a safe and happy holiday season.