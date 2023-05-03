fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.

Morgan Community College Commencement

Fort Morgan, CO. 5/1/2023. Morgan Community College (MCC) will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Glenn Miller Park Dahms-Talton Band Shell, located at 414 Main Street, Fort Morgan. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m.

 

MCC President, Dr. Curt Freed, will preside over the ceremony. Catherine Shull will bring greetings on behalf of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education.  MCC graduates, Veronica Nickens, Alex Rivas, and Jose Mosqueda will also give speeches.

 

The National Anthem will be performed by Sam Adamson, Kayla Guilbert, and Jenny Zambrano, Wiggins High School Choir members and MCC concurrent enrollment students. MCC Faculty of the Year, George O’Clair, will deliver the charge to the graduates. Big City Light & Sound will provide pre-ceremony and post-ceremony music. Cattle Grounds Coffee and Blue Ribbon BBQ & Smoke food trucks will be onsite to provide beverages and food.

 

Graduates will receive degrees and certificates earned during, fall, spring, and summer semesters since MCC only holds one graduation ceremony each year. They represent over 50 hometowns in Colorado. The 2023 candidates for graduation are as follows:

 

Last, First M. Degree & Program Description with honors and * indicates
member of Phi Theta Kappa		 City State
Abdi, Khadro H. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Adebayo, Olanike O. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO
Aden, Ahmed M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Aden, Faysal F. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Greeley CO
Ahmed, Yussuf D. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Alene, Mekdes E. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Aurora CO
magna cum laude
Ali, Adan Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Ali, Issa A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Alvidrez, Blanca I. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Amezquita, Marisela Nurse Aide Certificate Log Lane Village CO
Anderson, Rachel S. Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Hillrose CO
magna cum laude
Andres, Betsaida E. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Andres, Betsaida E. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Aranda, Jorge A. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Arfsten, Tabitha L. Practical Nursing Certificate Snyder CO
*Arreola, Damaris Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Arteaga, Anayeli Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Akron CO
Avalos, Carlos J. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
*Avalos, Nayzeth A. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Avila-Gonzalez, Ana G. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
*Banks, Jordyn L. Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis Brush CO
Barker, Kellie L. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Greeley CO
magna cum laude
Bashaw, Carolina E. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO
magna cum laude
Bass, Stacy K. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Keenesburg CO
Bauer, Michelle L. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Florence CO
summa cum laude
Bauer, Rachel N. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Florence CO
summa cum laude
Becerra, Guillermo Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Beckstead, Dylan R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Collins CO
*Bell, Kaitlyn Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Bell, Kaitlyn Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Bellis, Christy A. Associate of Arts-Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Brush CO
magna cum laude
Beltran, Nicholas A. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Benesch, Katherine Associate of Arts magna cum laude Strasburg CO
Bohl, Ethan D. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Bonilla, Aram-Abi Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Bowman, Sheyann L. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Breneman, Kendra S. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Brennan, Amanda R. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Brown, Allison H. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Durango CO
summa cum laude
*Burch, Trinity C. Associate of Arts Strasburg CO
magna cum laude
Carbajal, Jessica N. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Carlock, Makenna N. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Caro Cardenas, Marcela G. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Caro Cardenas, Marcela G. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Carrillo, Lori L. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
Carrillo, Lori L. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
Carroll, Trevor P. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Casillas, Blanca E. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Thornton CO
Cazares Vega, Rosse M. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Cazares Vega, Rosse M. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Celestino, Uriah C. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Chezik, Ryley A. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO
Chezik, Ryley A. Nurse Aide Certificate Wiggins CO
Christensen, Lindsey J. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Akron CO
Cisneros, Hazly I. Health Science Technology Certificate Log Lane Village CO
Cisneros, Hazly I. Nurse Aide Certificate Log Lane Village CO
Collins, Jacob A. Automotive Collision Repair Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Connor, Forrest J. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Snyder CO
Contreras, Jose A. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Corral, Alexis R. Associate of Arts Brush CO
Covelli, Cody J. Associate of Arts Weldona CO
cum laude
Cunion, Sedienyane N. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Lakewood CO
Dadle, Adan Ag Business Management- Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO
Dalrymple, Lily M. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Dayouh, Reine Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis Fort Morgan CO
summa cum laude
Deay-Reusch, Amanda L. Nurse Aide Certificate Brush CO
Del Campo, Jose A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Del Campo, Marely Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Del Campo, Martha F. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Deleon Lopez, Nubia V. Nurse Aide Certificate Bethune CO
Diosdado, Karla Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
Duckworth, Colin J. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Edwards, Aliyah J. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Wiggins CO
El Ansari, Abdelfattah Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Escalante-Escalante, Latzari Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO
Esparza Miramontes, Jaqueline Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Estrada, Janie N. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Estrada, Miguel A. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Estrada, Naidelin Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO
Estrada Diaz, Marbella L. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Etl, Mary L. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Yuma CO
Evans, Heidi A. Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Pueblo CO
Ewertz, Alexandria M. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO
Ewertz, Alexandria M. Nurse Aide Certificate Wiggins CO
Fabian Tzun, Brian C. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Figueroa- Juarez, Claudia V. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Flores, Carly G. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Flores Camacho, Dionicio Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
cum laude
Fonte, Sydney M. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Foose, Lillina S. Associate of General Studies Burlington CO
Freauff, Truett T. Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO
Fry, Emily N. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Brush CO
magna cum laude
Gahagen, Jacey L. Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate Hillrose CO
Gamboa Gochis, Carolina Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Garcia, Libby E. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
Getchius, Cassaundra L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Littleton CO
Gildow, Johnny L. Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO
Gonzalez, Elvia I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Centennial CO
Gonzalez, Jose A. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO
Grayer, Charisma Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Gregersen, Brenda J. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Wiggins CO
magna cum laude
Griffith, Zachary A. Associate of Applied Science in Precision Agriculture Technology Brush CO
Grimes, Boden Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO
Grinnan, Audrey A. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Grubb, Marissa J. Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate Ault CO
Guelle, Yacoub K. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Guerrero, Aracely Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Guzman, Maria A. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Guzman, Surisaray Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO
Hall, Tyler Associate of Science Idalia CO
magna cum laude
Hall, Tyler Associate of Arts Idalia CO
magna cum laude
Hall, Tyler Associate of General Studies Idalia CO
magna cum laude
Harford, Erin L. Practical Nursing Certificate Sterling CO
Harris, Ali R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Wiggins CO
Harshman, Devon S. Associate of applied Science in Radiologic Technology Fort Morgan CO
Hassan, Timira Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Hawes, Kimberly M. Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Henderson, Jessica J. Associate of Arts Brush CO
Herder, Isaiah J. Associate of Arts Akron CO
Hernandez, Ana I. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Hernandez, Miguel A. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Weldona CO
Hernandez, Vanessa P. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Brush CO
*Hernandez Rocha, Judith Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brush CO
*Hinojos, Haley J. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Brush CO
magna cum laude
Horton, Elaine K. Associate of Arts-Psychology designation Brush CO
magna cum laude
Husien, Aragsen Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Hutsell, Paige R. Associate of Arts Limon CO
cum laude
Ibrahim, Idle H. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Jaquez, Karla M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Jibril, Berwaqo A. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Jimenez, Kevin R. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Jimenez, Zelhty D. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Jones, Brenden R. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Jordan, Forrest S. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Keller, David W. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Keller, David W. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Kelly, Baylee L. Early Childhood Teacher Certificate Hugo CO
*Kendall, Darren L. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Kerins, Susan E. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Wiggins CO
Kocher, Chastine N. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Koenig, Raelyn M. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO
Kouagou, Moussa Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO
*Kruger, Elise J. Associate of Arts Vona CO
magna cum laude
*Kruger, Elise J. Associate of General Studies Vona CO
magna cum laude
*Kruger, Elise J. Associate of Science Vona CO
magna cum laude
Larkin, Haley R. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo CO
summa cum laude
Le Fever, Michelle M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Wiggins CO
Leake, Brandan Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO
*Lopez, Gregory A. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Laramie WY
magna cum laude
Lueth, Alaina C. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Merino CO
Mai, Caiyi Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Broomfield CO
Maixner, Krystina L. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
cum laude		 Montrose CO
Manuel, Rosemary G. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician Fort Morgan CO
cum laude
Manzano, Javon D. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Fort Morgan CO
Marcum, Kimberly L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Longmont CO
Marigh, Omar Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO
Marquez, Ana L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO
Marquez, Cindy Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Martin, Alana J. Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Wray CO
Martin, Wade G. Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO
Martinez, Nayeli L. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
McAvoy, Megan A. Practical Nursing Certificate Windsor CO
McBride, George Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
McNair, Shylandia Bachelor of Science – Nursing Denver CO
Miller, LaTresha T. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Mohamed, Abdulahi Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Mohamed, Nasteha A. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Molina, Wendy L. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Morales, Leticia E. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Mosqueda, Jose H. Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Mosqueda, Jose H. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Moussa, Abdi A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Muheto, Alex Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance Fort Morgan CO
Muheto, Alex Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Munoz, Mauricio O. Nurse Aide Certificate Yuma CO
Munoz Mendoza, Leonardo Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO
Myrick, Aryel R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Byers CO
Narvaez Tapia, Jose B. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Nelson, John D. Automotive Collision Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Nesbitt, Laney J. Associate of Arts Burlington CO
*Nickens, Veronica Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO
Nieschburg, Breanne R. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Lamar CO
magna cum laude
Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO
Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Olivas, Misciel I. Associate of Arts Brush CO
magna cum laude
Omar, Abdikadir M. Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO
Ormsbee, Joshua O. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Fort Morgan CO
Ormsbee, Joshua O. Gas Tungsten Arc/Gas ARC (TIG/MIG) Welding Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Ornelas, Romelia D. Practical Nursing Certificate Burlington CO
Ortega, Angel Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Ortega, Maricela Nurse Aide Certificate Brush CO
Ortiz, Zahira I. Nurse Aide Certificate Stratton CO
Osier, Renee L. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Snyder CO
Pacheco, Briana M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Littleton CO
Padilla, Amanda M. Practical Nursing Certificate Eaton CO
Padilla, Amanda M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Eaton CO
Parker, Amy L. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO
Paulick, Sarah Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Milliken CO
Pedotto, Izabelle Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
Pedro, Lupita Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
*Pena, Ximena K. Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate Brush CO
Perez, Itzel Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO
*Perez Cortes, Gloria A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Perkins, Aaron N. Associate of Arts- Criminal Justice designation Stratton CO
magna cum laude
Perkins, Aaron N. Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement Stratton CO
magna cum laude
Portillo, Walter D. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO
Portillo, Walter D. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Post, Sara A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Byers CO
cum laude
Pounds, Reane J. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Centennial CO
Prouty, Johnathan A. Media Design Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Quintana, Nubia I. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Raines, Jennifer M. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Windsor CO
cum laude
Ramirez, Humberto Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO
Ramirez Cardona, Jaime Foundations of Graphic Design Certificate Wiggins CO
Rasmussen, Kelly L. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Retana, Maria I. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Brush CO
Revolorio, Angelica Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Log Lane Village CO
Richards, Callie M. Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO
*Richardson, Wyatt U. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology Wray CO
magna cum laude
Riddle, Hailey A. Media Design Certificate Brush CO
Ridnour, Faith L. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Riley, Adrianna R. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Riley, Ashlynn M. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Rirach, Mohamed A. Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO
Ritchey, Ozzi R. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
*Rivas, Alexis Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Rivas, Alexis Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan
magna cum laude
Robles, Kristie L. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Rockwell, Sarai N. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Rodriguez, Jesse M. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO
Rosales, Maria C. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO
Rosales, Maria C. Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Fort Morgan CO
*Rowland, Pamela J. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO
*Ruspini, Heidy C. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Akron CO
*Sahal, Hashim A. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Sailas, Jeremy J. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO
cum laude
Salazar, Makayla A. Practical Nursing Certificate Brush CO
Salcido, Mateo P. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
Saldana, Esperanza Early Childhood Teacher Certificate Brush CO
Salgado Palache, Cristina Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Salman, Suleyman S. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Salmeron, Santos N. Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Sanchez-Salguero, Oscar J. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Brush CO
Schleis, Michael O. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Northglenn CO
Schlueter, Gabriel T. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Schmidt, Ryan E. Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate Wray CO
Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of General Studies Vona CO
Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of Arts Vona CO
Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of Science Vona CO
Seipp, Kim F. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Keenesburg CO
Serna, Dominic L. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Serrano Alamo, Daniel Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Sharp, Sabrina K. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Log Lane Village CO
Shepherd, Cody N. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Wiggins CO
*Shofner, Savannah E. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Shurie, Abdi M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO
Shuriye, Ahmed I. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO
Siebrands, Lexys Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Smith, Jasmine R. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
*Soleta, Ainsley L. Associate of Science Brush CO
magna cum laude
Solis Melendez, Priscila Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Akron CO
*Sorensen, Riley S. Associate of Science Strasburg CO
magna cum laude
Spelts, Lisa D. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Stone, Kristine K. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Strait, Gabriel L. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Loveland CO
summa cum laude
Subia, Nolan Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Denver CO
Sudbeck, Ashley M. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Greeley CO
*Thompson, Sarah Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brighton CO
Thornton, Roberta M. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo West CO
summa cum laude
Thwaits, Addison I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Deer Trail CO
Tena Gandara, Aracely Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Torres, Kimberly Associate of General Studies Burlington CO
Torres, Kimberly Associate of Science Burlington CO
Torres, Kimberly Associate of Arts Burlington CO
Urias, Reyna Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Uwase, Divine Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO
Valverde-Luna, Maria L. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Van Well, Hope J. Associate of Science Akron CO
cum laude
Van Well, Hope J. Associate of Arts Akron CO
cum laude
Vaskin, Michelle Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Wiggins CO
Vasquez, Dalilah I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO
Vasquez, Dalilah I. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO
Vasquez Diaz, Victoria S. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Fort Morgan CO
Vaughan, Trinity A. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO
Vazquez Vazquez, Nayeli Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Waldron, Diana L. Associate of General Studies Brush CO
summa cum laude
Walker, Kenya D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Firestone CO
*Walter, Harvey Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO
magna cum laude
Wangata, Rodrigue K. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO
*Weimer, Brittney N. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Fort Morgan CO
Wiltfang, Jordlynn R. Associate of Arts Wray CO
Wolfe, Kaitlyn R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Kersey CO
Workman, Nazalee F. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo West CO
summa cum laude
Yanez, Malachi J. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Yanez, Malachi J. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO
Zaffino, Nichole R. Associate of Arts Elizabeth CO
Zavala, Bryanna C. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO
Zavala, Isahias A. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO
Ziegler, Danielle B. Practical Nursing Certificate Brush CO

 

 

Those attending the ceremony should bring their own seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc.).

 

For more information about the commencement ceremony or educational opportunities at Morgan Community College, visit morgancc.edu or call (970) 542-3100.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: