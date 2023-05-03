Morgan Community College Commencement

Fort Morgan, CO. 5/1/2023. Morgan Community College (MCC) will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Glenn Miller Park Dahms-Talton Band Shell, located at 414 Main Street, Fort Morgan. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m.
MCC President, Dr. Curt Freed, will preside over the ceremony. Catherine Shull will bring greetings on behalf of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education. MCC graduates, Veronica Nickens, Alex Rivas, and Jose Mosqueda will also give speeches.
The National Anthem will be performed by Sam Adamson, Kayla Guilbert, and Jenny Zambrano, Wiggins High School Choir members and MCC concurrent enrollment students. MCC Faculty of the Year, George O’Clair, will deliver the charge to the graduates. Big City Light & Sound will provide pre-ceremony and post-ceremony music. Cattle Grounds Coffee and Blue Ribbon BBQ & Smoke food trucks will be onsite to provide beverages and food.
Graduates will receive degrees and certificates earned during, fall, spring, and summer semesters since MCC only holds one graduation ceremony each year. They represent over 50 hometowns in Colorado. The 2023 candidates for graduation are as follows:
|Last, First M.
|Degree & Program Description with honors and * indicates
member of Phi Theta Kappa
|City
|State
|Abdi, Khadro H.
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Adebayo, Olanike O.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Aurora
|CO
|Aden, Ahmed M.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Aden, Faysal F.
|Automotive Service Technology Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Ahmed, Yussuf D.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Alene, Mekdes E.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Aurora
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Ali, Adan
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Ali, Issa A.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Alvidrez, Blanca I.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Amezquita, Marisela
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Log Lane Village
|CO
|Anderson, Rachel S.
|Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant
|Hillrose
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Andres, Betsaida E.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Andres, Betsaida E.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Aranda, Jorge A.
|Automotive Service Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Arfsten, Tabitha L.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Snyder
|CO
|*Arreola, Damaris
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Arteaga, Anayeli
|Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate
|Akron
|CO
|Avalos, Carlos J.
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Avalos, Nayzeth A.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Avila-Gonzalez, Ana G.
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Banks, Jordyn L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis
|Brush
|CO
|Barker, Kellie L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Greeley
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Bashaw, Carolina E.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Aurora
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Bass, Stacy K.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Keenesburg
|CO
|Bauer, Michelle L.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Florence
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Bauer, Rachel N.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Florence
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Becerra, Guillermo
|Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Beckstead, Dylan R.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Fort Collins
|CO
|*Bell, Kaitlyn
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Bell, Kaitlyn
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Bellis, Christy A.
|Associate of Arts-Early Childhood Teacher Education designation
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Beltran, Nicholas A.
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Benesch, Katherine
|Associate of Arts magna cum laude
|Strasburg
|CO
|Bohl, Ethan D.
|Automotive Service Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Bonilla, Aram-Abi
|Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Bowman, Sheyann L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Breneman, Kendra S.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Brennan, Amanda R.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Brown, Allison H.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Durango
|CO
|summa cum laude
|*Burch, Trinity C.
|Associate of Arts
|Strasburg
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Carbajal, Jessica N.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Carlock, Makenna N.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Caro Cardenas, Marcela G.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Caro Cardenas, Marcela G.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Carrillo, Lori L.
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Carrillo, Lori L.
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Carroll, Trevor P.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Casillas, Blanca E.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Thornton
|CO
|Cazares Vega, Rosse M.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Cazares Vega, Rosse M.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Celestino, Uriah C.
|Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Chezik, Ryley A.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Chezik, Ryley A.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Christensen, Lindsey J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
|Akron
|CO
|Cisneros, Hazly I.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Log Lane Village
|CO
|Cisneros, Hazly I.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Log Lane Village
|CO
|Collins, Jacob A.
|Automotive Collision Repair Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Connor, Forrest J.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Snyder
|CO
|Contreras, Jose A.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Corral, Alexis R.
|Associate of Arts
|Brush
|CO
|Covelli, Cody J.
|Associate of Arts
|Weldona
|CO
|cum laude
|Cunion, Sedienyane N.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Lakewood
|CO
|Dadle, Adan
|Ag Business Management- Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Dalrymple, Lily M.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Dayouh, Reine
|Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Deay-Reusch, Amanda L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Del Campo, Jose A.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Del Campo, Marely
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Del Campo, Martha F.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Deleon Lopez, Nubia V.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Bethune
|CO
|Diosdado, Karla
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Duckworth, Colin J.
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Edwards, Aliyah J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Wiggins
|CO
|El Ansari, Abdelfattah
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Escalante-Escalante, Latzari
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Esparza Miramontes, Jaqueline
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Estrada, Janie N.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Estrada, Miguel A.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Estrada, Naidelin
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Idalia
|CO
|Estrada Diaz, Marbella L.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Etl, Mary L.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Yuma
|CO
|Evans, Heidi A.
|Early Childhood Education Director Certificate
|Pueblo
|CO
|Ewertz, Alexandria M.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Ewertz, Alexandria M.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Fabian Tzun, Brian C.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Figueroa- Juarez, Claudia V.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Flores, Carly G.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Flores Camacho, Dionicio
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|cum laude
|Fonte, Sydney M.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Foose, Lillina S.
|Associate of General Studies
|Burlington
|CO
|Freauff, Truett T.
|Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Fry, Emily N.
|Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Gahagen, Jacey L.
|Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate
|Hillrose
|CO
|Gamboa Gochis, Carolina
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Garcia, Libby E.
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Getchius, Cassaundra L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Littleton
|CO
|Gildow, Johnny L.
|Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Gonzalez, Elvia I.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Centennial
|CO
|Gonzalez, Jose A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Grayer, Charisma
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Gregersen, Brenda J.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Wiggins
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Griffith, Zachary A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Precision Agriculture Technology
|Brush
|CO
|Grimes, Boden
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Greeley
|CO
|Grinnan, Audrey A.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Grubb, Marissa J.
|Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate
|Ault
|CO
|Guelle, Yacoub K.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Guerrero, Aracely
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Guzman, Maria A.
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Guzman, Surisaray
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Hall, Tyler
|Associate of Science
|Idalia
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Hall, Tyler
|Associate of Arts
|Idalia
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Hall, Tyler
|Associate of General Studies
|Idalia
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Harford, Erin L.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Sterling
|CO
|Harris, Ali R.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Wiggins
|CO
|Harshman, Devon S.
|Associate of applied Science in Radiologic Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Hassan, Timira
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Hawes, Kimberly M.
|Early Childhood Education Director Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Henderson, Jessica J.
|Associate of Arts
|Brush
|CO
|Herder, Isaiah J.
|Associate of Arts
|Akron
|CO
|Hernandez, Ana I.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Hernandez, Miguel A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Weldona
|CO
|Hernandez, Vanessa P.
|Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
|Brush
|CO
|*Hernandez Rocha, Judith
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Brush
|CO
|*Hinojos, Haley J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Horton, Elaine K.
|Associate of Arts-Psychology designation
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Husien, Aragsen
|Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Hutsell, Paige R.
|Associate of Arts
|Limon
|CO
|cum laude
|Ibrahim, Idle H.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Jaquez, Karla M.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Jibril, Berwaqo A.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Jimenez, Kevin R.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Jimenez, Zelhty D.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Jones, Brenden R.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Jordan, Forrest S.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Keller, David W.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Keller, David W.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Kelly, Baylee L.
|Early Childhood Teacher Certificate
|Hugo
|CO
|*Kendall, Darren L.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Kerins, Susan E.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Kocher, Chastine N.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Koenig, Raelyn M.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Kouagou, Moussa
|Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|*Kruger, Elise J.
|Associate of Arts
|Vona
|CO
|magna cum laude
|*Kruger, Elise J.
|Associate of General Studies
|Vona
|CO
|magna cum laude
|*Kruger, Elise J.
|Associate of Science
|Vona
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Larkin, Haley R.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Pueblo
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Le Fever, Michelle M.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Wiggins
|CO
|Leake, Brandan
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|*Lopez, Gregory A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Laramie
|WY
|magna cum laude
|Lueth, Alaina C.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Merino
|CO
|Mai, Caiyi
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Broomfield
|CO
|Maixner, Krystina L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
cum laude
|Montrose
|CO
|Manuel, Rosemary G.
|Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|cum laude
|Manzano, Javon D.
|Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Marcum, Kimberly L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Longmont
|CO
|Marigh, Omar
|Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Marquez, Ana L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Marquez, Cindy
|Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Martin, Alana J.
|Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Martin, Wade G.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Idalia
|CO
|Martinez, Nayeli L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|McAvoy, Megan A.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Windsor
|CO
|McBride, George
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|McNair, Shylandia
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Denver
|CO
|Miller, LaTresha T.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Mohamed, Abdulahi
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Mohamed, Nasteha A.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Molina, Wendy L.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Morales, Leticia E.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Mosqueda, Jose H.
|Industrial Electrical Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Mosqueda, Jose H.
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Moussa, Abdi A.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Muheto, Alex
|Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Muheto, Alex
|Industrial Electrical Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Munoz, Mauricio O.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Yuma
|CO
|Munoz Mendoza, Leonardo
|Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Myrick, Aryel R.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Byers
|CO
|Narvaez Tapia, Jose B.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Nelson, John D.
|Automotive Collision Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Nesbitt, Laney J.
|Associate of Arts
|Burlington
|CO
|*Nickens, Veronica
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Nieschburg, Breanne R.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Lamar
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu
|Industrial Electrical Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Olivas, Misciel I.
|Associate of Arts
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Omar, Abdikadir M.
|Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Ormsbee, Joshua O.
|Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ormsbee, Joshua O.
|Gas Tungsten Arc/Gas ARC (TIG/MIG) Welding Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ornelas, Romelia D.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Ortega, Angel
|Automotive Service Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ortega, Maricela
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Ortiz, Zahira I.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Stratton
|CO
|Osier, Renee L.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Snyder
|CO
|Pacheco, Briana M.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Littleton
|CO
|Padilla, Amanda M.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Eaton
|CO
|Padilla, Amanda M.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Eaton
|CO
|Parker, Amy L.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Paulick, Sarah
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Milliken
|CO
|Pedotto, Izabelle
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Pedro, Lupita
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Pena, Ximena K.
|Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Perez, Itzel
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Idalia
|CO
|*Perez Cortes, Gloria A.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Perkins, Aaron N.
|Associate of Arts- Criminal Justice designation
|Stratton
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Perkins, Aaron N.
|Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement
|Stratton
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Portillo, Walter D.
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Portillo, Walter D.
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Post, Sara A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Byers
|CO
|cum laude
|Pounds, Reane J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Centennial
|CO
|Prouty, Johnathan A.
|Media Design Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Quintana, Nubia I.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Raines, Jennifer M.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Windsor
|CO
|cum laude
|Ramirez, Humberto
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ramirez Cardona, Jaime
|Foundations of Graphic Design Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Rasmussen, Kelly L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Retana, Maria I.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Revolorio, Angelica
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Log Lane Village
|CO
|Richards, Callie M.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Idalia
|CO
|*Richardson, Wyatt U.
|Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology
|Wray
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Riddle, Hailey A.
|Media Design Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Ridnour, Faith L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Riley, Adrianna R.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Riley, Ashlynn M.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Rirach, Mohamed A.
|Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Ritchey, Ozzi R.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|*Rivas, Alexis
|Industrial Electrical Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Rivas, Alexis
|Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology
|Fort Morgan
|magna cum laude
|Robles, Kristie L.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Rockwell, Sarai N.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Rodriguez, Jesse M.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Rosales, Maria C.
|Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Rosales, Maria C.
|Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Rowland, Pamela J.
|Associate of Science
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|*Ruspini, Heidy C.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Akron
|CO
|*Sahal, Hashim A.
|Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Sailas, Jeremy J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Service Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|cum laude
|Salazar, Makayla A.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Salcido, Mateo P.
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Saldana, Esperanza
|Early Childhood Teacher Certificate
|Brush
|CO
|Salgado Palache, Cristina
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Salman, Suleyman S.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Salmeron, Santos N.
|Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Sanchez-Salguero, Oscar J.
|Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
|Brush
|CO
|Schleis, Michael O.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Northglenn
|CO
|Schlueter, Gabriel T.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Schmidt, Ryan E.
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Seaman, Cooper E.
|Associate of General Studies
|Vona
|CO
|Seaman, Cooper E.
|Associate of Arts
|Vona
|CO
|Seaman, Cooper E.
|Associate of Science
|Vona
|CO
|Seipp, Kim F.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Keenesburg
|CO
|Serna, Dominic L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Serrano Alamo, Daniel
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Sharp, Sabrina K.
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Log Lane Village
|CO
|Shepherd, Cody N.
|Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
|Wiggins
|CO
|*Shofner, Savannah E.
|Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Shurie, Abdi M.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Shuriye, Ahmed I.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Siebrands, Lexys
|Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Smith, Jasmine R.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|*Soleta, Ainsley L.
|Associate of Science
|Brush
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Solis Melendez, Priscila
|Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology
|Akron
|CO
|*Sorensen, Riley S.
|Associate of Science
|Strasburg
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Spelts, Lisa D.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Stone, Kristine K.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Strait, Gabriel L.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Loveland
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Subia, Nolan
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Denver
|CO
|Sudbeck, Ashley M.
|Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
|Greeley
|CO
|*Thompson, Sarah
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Brighton
|CO
|Thornton, Roberta M.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Pueblo West
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Thwaits, Addison I.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Deer Trail
|CO
|Tena Gandara, Aracely
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Torres, Kimberly
|Associate of General Studies
|Burlington
|CO
|Torres, Kimberly
|Associate of Science
|Burlington
|CO
|Torres, Kimberly
|Associate of Arts
|Burlington
|CO
|Urias, Reyna
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Uwase, Divine
|Associate of Arts
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Valverde-Luna, Maria L.
|Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Van Well, Hope J.
|Associate of Science
|Akron
|CO
|cum laude
|Van Well, Hope J.
|Associate of Arts
|Akron
|CO
|cum laude
|Vaskin, Michelle
|Early Childhood Education Director Certificate
|Wiggins
|CO
|Vasquez, Dalilah I.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Greeley
|CO
|Vasquez, Dalilah I.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Greeley
|CO
|Vasquez Diaz, Victoria S.
|Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Vaughan, Trinity A.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Burlington
|CO
|Vazquez Vazquez, Nayeli
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Waldron, Diana L.
|Associate of General Studies
|Brush
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Walker, Kenya D.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Firestone
|CO
|*Walter, Harvey
|Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|magna cum laude
|Wangata, Rodrigue K.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Greeley
|CO
|*Weimer, Brittney N.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Wiltfang, Jordlynn R.
|Associate of Arts
|Wray
|CO
|Wolfe, Kaitlyn R.
|Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
|Kersey
|CO
|Workman, Nazalee F.
|Bachelor of Science – Nursing
|Pueblo West
|CO
|summa cum laude
|Yanez, Malachi J.
|Industrial Maintenance Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Yanez, Malachi J.
|Associate of General Studies
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Zaffino, Nichole R.
|Associate of Arts
|Elizabeth
|CO
|Zavala, Bryanna C.
|Nurse Aide Certificate
|Wray
|CO
|Zavala, Isahias A.
|Health Science Technology Certificate
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Ziegler, Danielle B.
|Practical Nursing Certificate
|Brush
|CO
Those attending the ceremony should bring their own seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc.).
For more information about the commencement ceremony or educational opportunities at Morgan Community College, visit morgancc.edu or call (970) 542-3100.