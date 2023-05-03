Morgan Community College Commencement

Fort Morgan, CO. 5/1/2023. Morgan Community College (MCC) will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Glenn Miller Park Dahms-Talton Band Shell, located at 414 Main Street, Fort Morgan. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m.

MCC President, Dr. Curt Freed, will preside over the ceremony. Catherine Shull will bring greetings on behalf of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education. MCC graduates, Veronica Nickens, Alex Rivas, and Jose Mosqueda will also give speeches.

The National Anthem will be performed by Sam Adamson, Kayla Guilbert, and Jenny Zambrano, Wiggins High School Choir members and MCC concurrent enrollment students. MCC Faculty of the Year, George O’Clair, will deliver the charge to the graduates. Big City Light & Sound will provide pre-ceremony and post-ceremony music. Cattle Grounds Coffee and Blue Ribbon BBQ & Smoke food trucks will be onsite to provide beverages and food.

Graduates will receive degrees and certificates earned during, fall, spring, and summer semesters since MCC only holds one graduation ceremony each year. They represent over 50 hometowns in Colorado. The 2023 candidates for graduation are as follows:

Last, First M. Degree & Program Description with honors and * indicates

member of Phi Theta Kappa City State Abdi, Khadro H. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Adebayo, Olanike O. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO Aden, Ahmed M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Aden, Faysal F. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Greeley CO Ahmed, Yussuf D. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Alene, Mekdes E. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Aurora CO magna cum laude Ali, Adan Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Ali, Issa A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Alvidrez, Blanca I. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Amezquita, Marisela Nurse Aide Certificate Log Lane Village CO Anderson, Rachel S. Associate of Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant Hillrose CO magna cum laude Andres, Betsaida E. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Andres, Betsaida E. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Aranda, Jorge A. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Arfsten, Tabitha L. Practical Nursing Certificate Snyder CO *Arreola, Damaris Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Arteaga, Anayeli Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Akron CO Avalos, Carlos J. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO *Avalos, Nayzeth A. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Avila-Gonzalez, Ana G. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO *Banks, Jordyn L. Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis Brush CO Barker, Kellie L. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Greeley CO magna cum laude Bashaw, Carolina E. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Aurora CO magna cum laude Bass, Stacy K. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Keenesburg CO Bauer, Michelle L. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Florence CO summa cum laude Bauer, Rachel N. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Florence CO summa cum laude Becerra, Guillermo Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Beckstead, Dylan R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Collins CO *Bell, Kaitlyn Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Bell, Kaitlyn Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Bellis, Christy A. Associate of Arts-Early Childhood Teacher Education designation Brush CO magna cum laude Beltran, Nicholas A. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Benesch, Katherine Associate of Arts magna cum laude Strasburg CO Bohl, Ethan D. Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Bonilla, Aram-Abi Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Fort Morgan CO Bowman, Sheyann L. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Breneman, Kendra S. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Brennan, Amanda R. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Brown, Allison H. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Durango CO summa cum laude *Burch, Trinity C. Associate of Arts Strasburg CO magna cum laude Carbajal, Jessica N. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO Carlock, Makenna N. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO Caro Cardenas, Marcela G. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Caro Cardenas, Marcela G. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Carrillo, Lori L. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Carrillo, Lori L. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Carroll, Trevor P. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Casillas, Blanca E. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Thornton CO Cazares Vega, Rosse M. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Cazares Vega, Rosse M. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Celestino, Uriah C. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Chezik, Ryley A. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO Chezik, Ryley A. Nurse Aide Certificate Wiggins CO Christensen, Lindsey J. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Akron CO Cisneros, Hazly I. Health Science Technology Certificate Log Lane Village CO Cisneros, Hazly I. Nurse Aide Certificate Log Lane Village CO Collins, Jacob A. Automotive Collision Repair Certificate Fort Morgan CO Connor, Forrest J. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Snyder CO Contreras, Jose A. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO Corral, Alexis R. Associate of Arts Brush CO Covelli, Cody J. Associate of Arts Weldona CO cum laude Cunion, Sedienyane N. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Lakewood CO Dadle, Adan Ag Business Management- Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO Dalrymple, Lily M. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Dayouh, Reine Associate of Applied Science in Business – Accounting emphasis Fort Morgan CO summa cum laude Deay-Reusch, Amanda L. Nurse Aide Certificate Brush CO Del Campo, Jose A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Del Campo, Marely Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Del Campo, Martha F. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Deleon Lopez, Nubia V. Nurse Aide Certificate Bethune CO Diosdado, Karla Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Duckworth, Colin J. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Edwards, Aliyah J. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Wiggins CO El Ansari, Abdelfattah Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Escalante-Escalante, Latzari Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO Esparza Miramontes, Jaqueline Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Estrada, Janie N. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO Estrada, Miguel A. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO Estrada, Naidelin Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO Estrada Diaz, Marbella L. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Etl, Mary L. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Yuma CO Evans, Heidi A. Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Pueblo CO Ewertz, Alexandria M. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO Ewertz, Alexandria M. Nurse Aide Certificate Wiggins CO Fabian Tzun, Brian C. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Figueroa- Juarez, Claudia V. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Flores, Carly G. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Flores Camacho, Dionicio Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO cum laude Fonte, Sydney M. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Foose, Lillina S. Associate of General Studies Burlington CO Freauff, Truett T. Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO Fry, Emily N. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Brush CO magna cum laude Gahagen, Jacey L. Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate Hillrose CO Gamboa Gochis, Carolina Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Garcia, Libby E. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Getchius, Cassaundra L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Littleton CO Gildow, Johnny L. Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO Gonzalez, Elvia I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Centennial CO Gonzalez, Jose A. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO Grayer, Charisma Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Gregersen, Brenda J. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Wiggins CO magna cum laude Griffith, Zachary A. Associate of Applied Science in Precision Agriculture Technology Brush CO Grimes, Boden Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Grinnan, Audrey A. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Grubb, Marissa J. Ag Business Management-Financial Analysis Certificate Ault CO Guelle, Yacoub K. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Guerrero, Aracely Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Guzman, Maria A. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Guzman, Surisaray Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO Hall, Tyler Associate of Science Idalia CO magna cum laude Hall, Tyler Associate of Arts Idalia CO magna cum laude Hall, Tyler Associate of General Studies Idalia CO magna cum laude Harford, Erin L. Practical Nursing Certificate Sterling CO Harris, Ali R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Wiggins CO Harshman, Devon S. Associate of applied Science in Radiologic Technology Fort Morgan CO Hassan, Timira Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Hawes, Kimberly M. Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Fort Morgan CO Henderson, Jessica J. Associate of Arts Brush CO Herder, Isaiah J. Associate of Arts Akron CO Hernandez, Ana I. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Hernandez, Miguel A. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Weldona CO Hernandez, Vanessa P. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Brush CO *Hernandez Rocha, Judith Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brush CO *Hinojos, Haley J. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Brush CO magna cum laude Horton, Elaine K. Associate of Arts-Psychology designation Brush CO magna cum laude Husien, Aragsen Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Fort Morgan CO Hutsell, Paige R. Associate of Arts Limon CO cum laude Ibrahim, Idle H. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Jaquez, Karla M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Jibril, Berwaqo A. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Jimenez, Kevin R. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Jimenez, Zelhty D. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Jones, Brenden R. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Jordan, Forrest S. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Keller, David W. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Keller, David W. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Kelly, Baylee L. Early Childhood Teacher Certificate Hugo CO *Kendall, Darren L. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Kerins, Susan E. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Wiggins CO Kocher, Chastine N. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Koenig, Raelyn M. Health Science Technology Certificate Wiggins CO Kouagou, Moussa Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO *Kruger, Elise J. Associate of Arts Vona CO magna cum laude *Kruger, Elise J. Associate of General Studies Vona CO magna cum laude *Kruger, Elise J. Associate of Science Vona CO magna cum laude Larkin, Haley R. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo CO summa cum laude Le Fever, Michelle M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Wiggins CO Leake, Brandan Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO *Lopez, Gregory A. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Laramie WY magna cum laude Lueth, Alaina C. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Merino CO Mai, Caiyi Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Broomfield CO Maixner, Krystina L. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising

cum laude Montrose CO Manuel, Rosemary G. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Refinish Technician Fort Morgan CO cum laude Manzano, Javon D. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Fort Morgan CO Marcum, Kimberly L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Longmont CO Marigh, Omar Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO Marquez, Ana L. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Marquez, Cindy Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate Fort Morgan CO Martin, Alana J. Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Wray CO Martin, Wade G. Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO Martinez, Nayeli L. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO McAvoy, Megan A. Practical Nursing Certificate Windsor CO McBride, George Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO McNair, Shylandia Bachelor of Science – Nursing Denver CO Miller, LaTresha T. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Mohamed, Abdulahi Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Mohamed, Nasteha A. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Molina, Wendy L. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Morales, Leticia E. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Mosqueda, Jose H. Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO Mosqueda, Jose H. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Moussa, Abdi A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Muheto, Alex Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance Fort Morgan CO Muheto, Alex Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO Munoz, Mauricio O. Nurse Aide Certificate Yuma CO Munoz Mendoza, Leonardo Shielded Metal Arc (STICK) Welding Certificate Wiggins CO Myrick, Aryel R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Byers CO Narvaez Tapia, Jose B. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Nelson, John D. Automotive Collision Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Nesbitt, Laney J. Associate of Arts Burlington CO *Nickens, Veronica Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Fort Morgan CO Nieschburg, Breanne R. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Lamar CO magna cum laude Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO Nzitonda, Jean de Dieu Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Olivas, Misciel I. Associate of Arts Brush CO magna cum laude Omar, Abdikadir M. Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO Ormsbee, Joshua O. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Fort Morgan CO Ormsbee, Joshua O. Gas Tungsten Arc/Gas ARC (TIG/MIG) Welding Certificate Fort Morgan CO Ornelas, Romelia D. Practical Nursing Certificate Burlington CO Ortega, Angel Automotive Service Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Ortega, Maricela Nurse Aide Certificate Brush CO Ortiz, Zahira I. Nurse Aide Certificate Stratton CO Osier, Renee L. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Snyder CO Pacheco, Briana M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Littleton CO Padilla, Amanda M. Practical Nursing Certificate Eaton CO Padilla, Amanda M. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Eaton CO Parker, Amy L. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Brush CO Paulick, Sarah Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Milliken CO Pedotto, Izabelle Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO Pedro, Lupita Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO *Pena, Ximena K. Medical Office Clinical Assistant Certificate Brush CO Perez, Itzel Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO *Perez Cortes, Gloria A. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Perkins, Aaron N. Associate of Arts- Criminal Justice designation Stratton CO magna cum laude Perkins, Aaron N. Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement Stratton CO magna cum laude Portillo, Walter D. Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO Portillo, Walter D. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Post, Sara A. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Byers CO cum laude Pounds, Reane J. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Centennial CO Prouty, Johnathan A. Media Design Certificate Fort Morgan CO Quintana, Nubia I. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Raines, Jennifer M. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Windsor CO cum laude Ramirez, Humberto Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Ramirez Campos, Lizbeth Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan CO Ramirez Cardona, Jaime Foundations of Graphic Design Certificate Wiggins CO Rasmussen, Kelly L. Nurse Aide Certificate Fort Morgan CO Retana, Maria I. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Brush CO Revolorio, Angelica Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Log Lane Village CO Richards, Callie M. Nurse Aide Certificate Idalia CO *Richardson, Wyatt U. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology Wray CO magna cum laude Riddle, Hailey A. Media Design Certificate Brush CO Ridnour, Faith L. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Riley, Adrianna R. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO Riley, Ashlynn M. Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO Rirach, Mohamed A. Ag Business Management-Leadership/Human Resource Management Certificate Greeley CO Ritchey, Ozzi R. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO *Rivas, Alexis Industrial Electrical Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Rivas, Alexis Associate of Applied Science in Electromechanical Technology Fort Morgan magna cum laude Robles, Kristie L. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Rockwell, Sarai N. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Rodriguez, Jesse M. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO Rosales, Maria C. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO Rosales, Maria C. Ag Business Management- Records and Business Planning Certificate Fort Morgan CO *Rowland, Pamela J. Associate of Science Fort Morgan CO *Ruspini, Heidy C. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Akron CO *Sahal, Hashim A. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Sailas, Jeremy J. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Service Technology Fort Morgan CO cum laude Salazar, Makayla A. Practical Nursing Certificate Brush CO Salcido, Mateo P. Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Saldana, Esperanza Early Childhood Teacher Certificate Brush CO Salgado Palache, Cristina Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Salman, Suleyman S. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Salmeron, Santos N. Associate of Applied Science in Industrial/ Electrical Mechanical Maintenance Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Sanchez-Salguero, Oscar J. Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Brush CO Schleis, Michael O. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Northglenn CO Schlueter, Gabriel T. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Schmidt, Ryan E. Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate Wray CO Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of General Studies Vona CO Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of Arts Vona CO Seaman, Cooper E. Associate of Science Vona CO Seipp, Kim F. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Keenesburg CO Serna, Dominic L. Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Collision Technology Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Serrano Alamo, Daniel Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Sharp, Sabrina K. Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Log Lane Village CO Shepherd, Cody N. Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology Wiggins CO *Shofner, Savannah E. Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Shurie, Abdi M. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Greeley CO Shuriye, Ahmed I. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO Siebrands, Lexys Emergency Medical Technician-Basic Certificate Fort Morgan CO Smith, Jasmine R. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO *Soleta, Ainsley L. Associate of Science Brush CO magna cum laude Solis Melendez, Priscila Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Akron CO *Sorensen, Riley S. Associate of Science Strasburg CO magna cum laude Spelts, Lisa D. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Stone, Kristine K. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Strait, Gabriel L. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Loveland CO summa cum laude Subia, Nolan Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Denver CO Sudbeck, Ashley M. Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant Greeley CO *Thompson, Sarah Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Brighton CO Thornton, Roberta M. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo West CO summa cum laude Thwaits, Addison I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Deer Trail CO Tena Gandara, Aracely Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Torres, Kimberly Associate of General Studies Burlington CO Torres, Kimberly Associate of Science Burlington CO Torres, Kimberly Associate of Arts Burlington CO Urias, Reyna Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Uwase, Divine Associate of Arts Fort Morgan CO Valverde-Luna, Maria L. Ag Business Management-Rural Business Entrepreneurship Certificate Fort Morgan CO Van Well, Hope J. Associate of Science Akron CO cum laude Van Well, Hope J. Associate of Arts Akron CO cum laude Vaskin, Michelle Early Childhood Education Director Certificate Wiggins CO Vasquez, Dalilah I. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO Vasquez, Dalilah I. Practical Nursing Certificate Greeley CO Vasquez Diaz, Victoria S. Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration Fort Morgan CO Vaughan, Trinity A. Nurse Aide Certificate Burlington CO Vazquez Vazquez, Nayeli Practical Nursing Certificate Fort Morgan CO Waldron, Diana L. Associate of General Studies Brush CO summa cum laude Walker, Kenya D. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Firestone CO *Walter, Harvey Associate of Applied Science in Media Design, Marketing and Advertising Fort Morgan CO magna cum laude Wangata, Rodrigue K. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Greeley CO *Weimer, Brittney N. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Fort Morgan CO Wiltfang, Jordlynn R. Associate of Arts Wray CO Wolfe, Kaitlyn R. Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Kersey CO Workman, Nazalee F. Bachelor of Science – Nursing Pueblo West CO summa cum laude Yanez, Malachi J. Industrial Maintenance Certificate Fort Morgan CO Yanez, Malachi J. Associate of General Studies Fort Morgan CO Zaffino, Nichole R. Associate of Arts Elizabeth CO Zavala, Bryanna C. Nurse Aide Certificate Wray CO Zavala, Isahias A. Health Science Technology Certificate Fort Morgan CO Ziegler, Danielle B. Practical Nursing Certificate Brush CO

Those attending the ceremony should bring their own seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc.).

For more information about the commencement ceremony or educational opportunities at Morgan Community College, visit morgancc.edu or call (970) 542-3100.