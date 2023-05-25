Morgan Community College Closed Memorial Day

Fort Morgan, CO. 05/24/2023.
Morgan Community College (MCC) Fort Morgan campus and Centers will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. All locations will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.
In addition, the Library, Testing Center, and Tutoring Center at the Fort Morgan campus will move to summer hours beginning Monday, May 30.
Library:
Monday through Thursday: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Closed: weekends & holidays
Testing Center:
Monday through Thursday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Closed: weekends & holidays
Tutoring Center:
Monday through Thursday: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Closed: weekends & holidays
MCC staff and faculty honor those who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces, especially those who gave their lives in the line of duty.