Moose attacks, tramples man walking dogs near Coal Creek

OAL CREEK CANYON, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of a moose attack on a man walking his dogs in Coal Creek Canyon Monday morning.

The man, in his late 50s, told CPW officers he was walking two dogs along Coal Creek near Hummingbird Lane, when he surprised a cow moose and her calf around a hairpin turn in the trail. The moose charged and knocked the man down, stomping him several times.

The man was armed and fired two shots into the ground to startle the moose, hazing it from the area. The moose and calf were not shot and retreated, according to the victim. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were not injured and off-leash at the time.

CPW officers searched Coal Creek Canyon for the moose and calf, but they were not found.

During late spring and early summer, cow moose can be aggressive while their calves are young, and they can view dogs as predators or threats. Calves are born in a 3-4 week period from the end of May to mid-June.

Colorado’s moose population is healthy and thriving, with an estimated 3,000 statewide. CPW encourages hikers to avoid thick willow habitat in riparian areas, where moose like to eat and rest, to decrease chances of moose interactions. CPW urges dog owners to keep their dogs leashed while hiking, and give moose extra space on trails.