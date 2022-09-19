Military academy shindig coming Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., is inviting high school students, family members, school administrators, and educators to the 2022 Virtual Military Academy Night from 5:30-7:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, via Zoom.

The meeting addresses the application process for the U.S. Service Academies for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Merchant Marines and Coast Guard and the required congressional nomination. Representatives from the ROTC will also be on hand.

To participate, register at usafa-admissions.zoom.us for instructions on joining the meeting.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with all nine members of Colorado’s U.S. congressional delegation: Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; and Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter.