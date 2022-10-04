Marketplace Signalization and Intersection Improvements

Construction has begun for the State-Highway 79 and Marketplace Intersection improvements and signalization.

Work will continue on October 3, 2022 and crews will be in the area to start lane widening and right of way modifications. Signals will not be installed until the Town receives further approvals from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Some of the improvements include creating a dedicated right-hand turn lane that will allow trucks and other vehicles to turn towards I-70.

During this time there will be some impacts to traffic, please use extra caution when traveling through the area.

If you have additional questions regarding the work in the area, please contact the Town of Bennett at 303-644-3249.