Learn What it Takes to Be an Adams County Foster Parent –

Adams County families who are interested in becoming foster parents can learn more about the process at an upcoming information meeting on Tuesday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m. This is a virtual event held via Zoom, and it is the first step in becoming a foster parent. In the meeting, families will learn what foster care is, what it means to be a foster parent, how and why children come into the foster care system, a general overview of child protection in Colorado, and how to move forward to become a foster parent. Those interested can

register here

. Learn more about Adams County Foster Care on

our website

.