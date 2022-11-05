Learn how ‘ballot curing’ helps ensure votes will be counted

We know voters have to sign their ballot envelope for their vote to be counted, but what happens if they forget? Or if election officials can’t verify that the signature is authentic?

This latest video from the Arapahoe County Elections Division explains "ballot curing," a process that gives voters the chance to affirm their identity so their ballot will be counted. If a voter fails to cure their ballot, it is sent to the District Attorney's office for investigation.

Join us for a virtual town hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 and get the latest updates on the formation of the Arapahoe County Public Health department, which is set to replace Tri-County Health Department on Jan. 1, 2023. Learn about services being offered, clinic locations, and get answers to your questions. Details at www.arapahoegov.com/townhall.

New early childhood center helps end cycle of poverty and housing instability

A new $2 million early childhood education center in Aurora will help end the cycle of poverty and housing instability for families enrolled in a unique residential program and will help shore up a childcare desert in the area near Oxford and Chambers Road. The center is housed at the Generational Opportunities to Achieve Long Term Success (GOALS) program on the Oxford Vista Campus.

"We cannot underscore enough the importance of quality early childhood education," said Commissioner Nancy Sharpe, who helped celebrate at a groundbreaking for the center on Oct. 28.

Arapahoe County celebrates forever families on November 4

Human Services is partnering with the Arapahoe County District Court to honor this year’s adoptive families and finalize adoption hearings for foster and kin families at the courthouse. So far this year, 41 adoptions have taken place and we’re expecting 10-15 more to be finalized on National Adoption Day!



Visit the Village

Join us for a holiday-themed family fun day at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. Featuring a Santa meet-and-greet, horse-drawn carriage rides, live entertainment, make-and-take craft activities, petting farm, local craft vendors, festive beverages, food trucks and more!

When: Saturday, Dec.10, 2022 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center | 25690 E Quincy Ave, Aurora

Tickets: $10, kids 2 and under FREE

Share the season with neighbors in need! Donate a new, unwrapped gift and receive a free admission. One gift = 1 admission.

www.arapahoecountyeventcenter.com

Operation Green Light

By illuminating County buildings green Nov. 7-13, we aim to let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. Join us in Operation Green Light for Veterans by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb.

Veterans Day

All County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Daylight Savings Time goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Don’t forget to “fall back” one hour.