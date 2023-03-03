LawnLove: Colorado is the No. 6 Best State for Horse Lovers

Whether you work with horses for a living or are looking for equestrian escapes, America has plenty of room to roam on horseback.

But which states are ideal for equine enthusiasts?

To mark National Horse Protection Day on March 1, Lawn Love ranked 2023’s Best States for Horse Lovers.

How does Colorado stack up?

Colorado’s Rank in Some Key Metrics (1st = Best)

Number of Equestrian Programs – 3rd

Number of Horse Camps – 7th

Number of Rescue Horses Up for Adoption – 5th

Number of Barn Builders – 4th

Number of Horse Sanctuaries and Rescue Facilities – 4th

Annual Cost of Equine Care (as % of Average Household Income) – 10th

To come up with our ranking, we compared the 50 states based on 27 metrics, such as equestrian programs, horseback riding trails, horse shows, and museums. We also considered horses for sale, boarding facilities, veterinarians, trainers, and affordability.

Our full ranking is available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-states-horse-lovers/