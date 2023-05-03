Labor Department Hosts Job Fair Focused on Outdoor Recreation on May 4, 2023

(DENVER) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is hosting a virtual job fair to connect job seekers with opportunities in outdoor recreation across the state. Scheduled just before the start of summer, attendees will get to speak with hiring managers, get application support and participate in on-the-spot interviews for positions across the recreation industry including lifeguards, umpires, referees and more. Attendees will be able to explore both seasonal and permanent opportunities with summer school programs, national and state parks, sporting venues, public and private recreation centers and more!

Public and private recreation districts across the state are eager to start their seasonal hiring after experiencing a lifeguard shortage last year. That shortage prompted Governor Jared Polis’ Pools Special Initiative 2022. 154 lifeguards were trained, hired and received an incentive payment as a result of last year’s program. Not limited to just lifeguard positions, this Outdoor Recreation Job Fair intends to ensure Colorado’s recreation industry is supported and properly staffed through Colorado’s summer season and beyond.

“Our beautiful state has over 300 days of sunshine, and our citizens engage in recreation year-round as a result of our rich natural amenities and robust tourism industry,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Employers across the state are looking for the talent, skills, and experience from job seekers from all corners of the state to make Colorado a great place to live, work and play.”

What: Statewide Outdoor Recreation Job Fair

Who: Jobseekers will get an opportunity to speak to the following employers about their open positions in outdoor recreation:

City & County of Broomfield

City and County of Denver-Department of Parks and Recreation

City of Englewood

City of Lafayette Parks, Recreation and Open Space

City of Pueblo-Civil Service

City of Woodland Park

Colorado Department of Natural Resources

Conservation Legacy

Elk Creek Marina, LLC

Foothills Park and Recreation District

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Great Wolf Lodge

Impact Logistics, LLC

Town of Timnath

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 2:30 to 6 p.m.*

*Veterans and their spouses will be offered priority of service with early access. The event will start at 2 p.m. for veterans, active duty, guard, reserve and their spouses. The general public will be admitted at 2:30 p.m.

Where: This is a Virtual Only event. Job seekers and employers can register here.