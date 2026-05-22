Know before you go: Outdoor safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Below are guidelines from outdoor experts on how to recreate responsibly and show respect to Colorado’s great outdoors.

Know Before You Go

Preparation is key for outdoor activities in Colorado. The unpredictable weather, limited snowpack, muddy trails, cold water temperatures and strong currents on rivers and streams all underscore the importance of being well-informed and ready for any adventure.

Boating and River Safety

As Colorado navigates drought conditions this year, CPW will be monitoring boating recreation options and restrictions at state parks and wildlife areas. Lower water levels can affect boating access or capacity, including potential boat ramp closures.

Wear a life jacket​.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Heavy rain or snowmelt from nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Water flows on streams and river bottoms can be inconsistent, so beware of rocks and unmarked hazards below the surface.

Colorado waters are not monitored by lifeguards. You swim and boat at your own risk.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone.

Bring layers of clothing for elevation and changing weather conditions, and a sound-producing device (whistle, horn).

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision and reaction time on the water, and can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion. A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat, wet equipment, waders and boots.

Use a CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Station to decontaminate your gear.

Life jackets truly save lives, and the majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water, keep your head above water, and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.

Be Careful with Fire

Although parts of Colorado have recently received moisture from heavy rain, drought conditions still determine whether campfires are allowed or restricted in certain areas.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Download the free COTREX app to get wildfire closure alerts.

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available.

Put out the fire with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

If you see an unattended or uncontrolled fire, call 911.

Stick to Trails

It’s important to stick to trails and walk in the middle of them, even if wet or muddy, to avoid erosion and damage to plants.

Use the State Park Finder to explore maps of Colorado state parks.

Download the free COTREX app to find trailheads, trail maps and closure alerts.

Respect trail closures — they’re closed for a reason.

Wear sturdy footwear to stay on trails in wet and muddy conditions.

Park in designated areas — undesignated parking can destroy vegetation and block outdoor first-responder vehicles in an emergency.

Trash the Trash

Throw all your trash into the trash cans and help keep our outdoor spaces clean.

Pack it in, pack it out. Whatever you bring into the outdoors, take it out with you.

Don’t leave pet waste bags on the trail.

Bring plastic grocery bags to carry trash when trash cans are not available or full.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Late spring is a sensitive time for wildlife, as many species are nesting, birthing young or emerging from hibernation.

Leave young wildlife alone.

Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.

Be mindful of bears on trails and around your home to help reduce human-bear conflicts.

Keep dogs leashed on trails to prevent them from chasing wildlife.

If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, leave it be. Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

To schedule a media interview, contact the CPW Public Information Officer in your region. If possible, please schedule interviews before Friday, May 22.

Learn more about Colorado outdoor recreation by visiting cpw.state.co.us.