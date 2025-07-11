K9 Tigger Retires from Paw Enforcement

After six incredible years of paw-some service, K9 Tigger, an 8-year-old Dutch Shepherd with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, will be honored at a special retirement ceremony on July 16 at 4:00 p.m., in the K9 training area at our patrol substation (4201 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, 80221).

K9 Tigger joined the unit in 2019 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most dependable—and paws-itively determined—working dogs in the region. Over the course of his career, Tigger has been credited with:

165 arrests , including 11 suspect apprehensions involving bites

, including The detection and seizure of over 2.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 19.3 kilograms of cocaine, 334 grams of fentanyl, 12.3 grams of heroin, and 1.56 grams of ecstasy

With a nose for justice and a bark backed by bravery, Tigger has played a vital role in countless investigations and high-risk operations, helping to protect the community and take dangerous drugs off the streets.

The retirement ceremony will feature remarks from Sheriff Claps, a presentation honoring Tigger’s career, and an opportunity for media and the public to meet the guest of honor himself. The guest of honor is expected to celebrate his retirement with a well-earned treat or two.

Members of the press are invited to attend this tail-wagging tribute to one of the agency’s finest. Following the ceremony, photo and interview opportunities will be available.

RSVP requested by the end of the day on July 15.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit consists of ten dogs and is dedicated to supporting law enforcement efforts through specialized canine teams trained in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, and search and rescue operations. The skilled dogs and handlers work tirelessly to keep the community safe.

The Adams County Retired K9 Foundation was founded in 2020 and works to reduce the financial burden on handlers after they adopt their K9 partner when they retire. If anyone would like to donate to support Tigger, or any of our retired K9s, please visit acretiredk9.org or scan this QR code.