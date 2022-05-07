Jury convicts man of manslaughter for fentanyl overdose death of 16 year old girl

On May 3, 2022, an Arapahoe County jury found Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab (26) guilty of manslaughter and other charges for his role in distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old victim who ultimately died of an overdose.

On August 7, 2020, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to Che-Quiab’s home on a report of a possible overdose of a young female. A subsequent investigation revealed that Che-Quiab and another adult male supplied alcohol, marijuana, and fentanyl to a group of underage girls during a social gathering at Che-Quiab’s home. Che-Quiab admitted to police that one of the girls appeared to be suffering from symptoms of overdose, but decided to go to sleep rather than seek medical attention on her behalf.

The following morning, others awoke and noticed that the girl was not breathing and called 911. Che-Quiab admitted that he used the time before paramedics arrived to flush some of the remaining drugs down the toilet. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that during the same gathering Che-Quiab sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl to whom he had also supplied a large quantity of alcohol. A search of Che-Quiab’s apartment yielded approximately 300 pills containing fentanyl, disguised as blue “M-30” Oxycodone pills, in addition to several bricks of Heroin. The total street value of the recovered narcotics was in excess of $20,000.

Che-Quiab was charged with first degree murder (extreme indifference), felony murder, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual assault of a child, enticement of a child, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual assault (victim under 15), and attempted sexual assault.

Che-Quiab pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a jury trial commenced on April 25, 2022. Following the six-day trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of manslaughter, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual assault of a child, and sexual assault (victim under 15).

“This defendant used alcohol and extremely dangerous drugs to manipulate these girls for his own selfish purposes,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo, who tried the case with Chief Deputy Darcy Kofol. “When it became clear one of them needed immediate medical care, he callously chose to do nothing.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Che-Quiab faces a term of imprisonment of eight to 116 years to life.

“This is yet another tragic case underscoring the danger that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids pose,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who distribute these poisons in our community.”

The Honorable Judge Darren Vahle presided over the trial.