July Fourth traditional start of peak tourist travel season

Denver – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be prepared for additional traffic and longer drive times on mountain highways and other roads heading to the state’s recreational areas over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

To help minimize potential traffic delays, CDOT is suspending all construction and maintenance projects from midday Friday until Wednesday, July 5. The only exception is for emergency operations. Independence Day traditionally begins a period of above average traffic in the high country, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the next six to seven weeks. In 2022, traffic numbers remained high at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels throughout the July Fourth Weekend:

Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, July 1 31,037 18,639 49,676 Saturday, July 2 27,325 18,465 45,790 Sunday, July 3 21,625 21,574 43,199 Monday, July 4 13,900 25,850 39,750 Tuesday, July 5 16,274 24,117 40,391 Total 110,161 108,645 218,806

Motorists are strongly encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking the status of the state’s roadways before traveling. Information is available at www.cotrip.org, CDOT’s Facebook page, twitter feed, or by calling 511. Additional information regarding Interstate 70 west of Denver is available at www.goI70.com. For those seeking an alternative to driving, Bustang, Pegasus, and Bustang Outrider provides service to many mountain areas, including Estes Park, and to cities and towns along the Front Range. Please go to www.ridebustang.com for more information.

Be Safe – Be Prepared – For Summer Driving

Stay Alert. Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy. Avoid Distracted Driving. The focus always should be on driving. Avoid using cellphones, texting, eating, and using in-vehicle technologies. Don’t drive impaired. Increased DUI enforcement from July 2 to July 5. Watch for more pedestrians and bikes. Warm temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways. Share the road with motorcycles. Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road. Obey all posted speed limits. Or drive slower, if necessary, based on weather or traffic conditions. Maintain proper tire air pressure. Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be overinflated. Turn your lights on. Especially during twilight hours, making it easier for other drivers to see you. Large vehicles tend to drive slower speeds. Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

