Join CPW in celebrating International Archaeology Day by attending a free expo to learn, explore, and experience archaeology first-hand

ROXBOROUGH, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the 11th annual International Archaeology Day celebration outside Roxborough Intermediate School on Saturday, October 15.



Learn, explore, and experience archaeology from professional and avocational archaeologists from around the state who will demonstrate, discuss and bring to life the cultures of Colorado’s past. Experts at local sites, including at Roxborough State Park, will provide archaeological and historical tours.



Outdoor exhibits at the expo will feature hands-on activities, demonstrations, and interactive discussions. Explore arts and crafts, musical lithophones, ancient skills, tool manufacturing, pottery, artifacts from the area, food processing, careers in archaeology, local / state archaeology organizations, animals hunted for food and clothing, Ute STEM, archaic snacks, grinding on a metate and a kids archaeological dig.



The first 20 children to visit the kids’ area get a prize.



Location and schedule

Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Roxborough Intermediate School, 7370 Village Circle East, Littleton, CO 80125.



Pick up an event schedule for information and directions to the local site tours at Roxborough State Park, Lamb Spring and Ken-Caryl Ranch Bradford House.



Sign up for lectures and tours here.



Indoors activities at Roxborough Intermediate School (masks encouraged)

• 10 a.m. – Jack Warner: “Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve: 60 years of Discovery and Research”

• Noon – Rebecca Simon: “Archaeology for a Changing Colorado”

• 2 p.m. – Garrett Briggs: “A Ute Perspective: Until Forever Comes”



Roxborough State Park site visit – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Walk and Talk: Lecture on patio and a short hike at 10 a.m. & noon

• Rox Ride at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Walk Through Time Poster Exhibit on the walkway

• Archaeological artifacts on the patio

• Leave No Trace on the patio

• Archaeology exhibit and mammoth bones inside the Visitor Center.



Programs, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, are free; however, please remember that all vehicles entering the park must purchase a $10 daily pass or display a valid annual pass.



For more information about IAD 2022 visit: https://www.communityconnections.biz/iad2022



International Archaeology Day

International Archaeology Day is a celebration of archaeology and the thrill of discovery. Every October the AIA and archaeological organizations across the United States, Canada, and abroad present programs and activities for people of all ages and interests. Whether it is a family-friendly archaeology fair, a guided tour of a local archaeological site, a simulated dig, a lecture or a classroom visit from an archaeologist, the interactive, hands-on International Archaeology Day programs provide the chance to indulge your inner Indiana Jones.



Read more at http://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday