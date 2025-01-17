fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

Join an Artist Selection Panel

Written by

I-70 Scout

in

 

Do you want to make an impact on Adams County’s cultural legacy?

Consider joining an artist selection panel. Artist Selection Panel members help identify thought-provoking artists who speak to a place, represent our diverse communities, add vitality to Adams County’s vast environments, and enrich and diversify the county’s art collection.

Why join an artist selection panel?

Being a part of our selection panels is great way to take your passion for the arts to the next level, and to make a meaningful impact on your community.

As a panel member you get to:

  • Directly influence the cultural landscape of your community.
  • Engage with your community and public spaces in new ways.
  • Promote innovation and diverse perspectives in Adams County.
  • Collaborate with other local art and community lovers.
  • Increase the quality of life for all Adams County residents through selecting thought-provoking and engaging public artists.
  • Help revitalize communities and contribute to economic vitality.

To learn more click the link https://adcogov.org/supporting-arts-adams-county.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More posts