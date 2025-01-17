Do you want to make an impact on Adams County’s cultural legacy?
Consider joining an artist selection panel. Artist Selection Panel members help identify thought-provoking artists who speak to a place, represent our diverse communities, add vitality to Adams County’s vast environments, and enrich and diversify the county’s art collection.
Why join an artist selection panel?
Being a part of our selection panels is great way to take your passion for the arts to the next level, and to make a meaningful impact on your community.
As a panel member you get to:
Directly influence the cultural landscape of your community.
Engage with your community and public spaces in new ways.
Promote innovation and diverse perspectives in Adams County.
Collaborate with other local art and community lovers.
Increase the quality of life for all Adams County residents through selecting thought-provoking and engaging public artists.
Help revitalize communities and contribute to economic vitality.
