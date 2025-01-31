January Is Human Trafficking Prevention Month: How To Recognize And Report It

Human trafficking is hidden and often hard to spot, but January’s recognition as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month highlights the need for awareness and action. Recognizing the signs and taking action can make a difference.

Signs of Trafficking:

Unpaid labor: Victims often work without pay or receive little compensation.

Fearful behavior: Victims may seem anxious or submissive to their trafficker.

Physical abuse: Untreated injuries or signs of abuse are common.

Isolation: Victims are isolated from others and have little freedom.

Lack of control: Victims can’t make basic decisions for themselves.

No ID: Many victims don’t have personal documents.

Inconsistent stories: Traffickers often manipulate victims into telling false or inconsistent stories.

How to Report Suspicious Activity:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: Call or text 1-888-373-7888.

Local Law Enforcement: In emergencies, call 911 or contact police directly.

Arapahoe County Hotline: If you believe a child or vulnerable adult is in immediate danger, call 911. For concerns about abuse or neglect of a child or vulnerable adult that is not an immediate danger, call 303-636-1750. Your report is anonymous and confidential.

Local Resources:

If you spot the signs of human trafficking, report it. Your actions can help prevent human trafficking and support survivors. Together, we can build a safer community.