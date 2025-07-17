Investigators urge witnesses to come forward after fatal shooting at a house party

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are asking for more witnesses to come forward after a teenager was killed at a house party on July 12, 2025, just before midnight. Sheriff deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 18900 block of E. Crestridge Cir. in Unincorporated Arapahoe County. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old male victim lying on the driveway with gunshot wounds to his chest. They began life-saving efforts, but South Metro Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male suspect. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder. Investigators are still looking for at least one more teenage suspect — a male, 17 or 18 years old, heavy set, 5’10” to 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with blonde hair.

If you were at the party or have any information on this shooting, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. You can remain anonymous. This is an open and active case, and no further information will be released. The filing of a criminal charge is merely a formal accusation that an individual committed a crime under Colorado law. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.