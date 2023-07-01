Investigators seek public’s help identifying shoplifters in viral video

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters in a viral video being shared on social media. You can view the video HERE. Investigators have already identified and arrested the driver, Jorge Pantoja, 32, the man in the green shirt. See attached booking photo. Pantoja is currently in custody at the Adams County Detention Facility on unrelated felony charges. He has also been charged with:

CRS 18-4-406 Theft/Shoplifting – Class 2 Misdemeanor

Investigators are still trying to identify the other two men in the video, both white males wearing blue shirts and jeans. See attached photos. One of them goes by Robert, he has dark brown hair, a mustache and wears glasses. The other goes by the name Bugsy and is wearing a blue shirt with a Superman logo and a baseball cap.

Investigators say the theft happened on June 18, 2023, around 6:40 p.m. The suspects stole approximately $400-$500 worth of laundry detergent and Downy Unstopables from the King Soopers grocery store at 5050 E. Arapahoe Rd. in Centennial. Investigators located the registered owner of the vehicle who stated he loaned the car to a friend. The driver was then contacted, arrested and stated he picked up two other males at the Light Rail station at I-25 and Belleview and offered them an opportunity to make some money. The men told the driver their names were Robert and Bugsy.

The person who shot the video posted it to Instagram and the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of it when it was sent to us the next day. Investigators also want to speak with the person who filmed the theft. The video currently has millions of views and has been posted and shared on social media by celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, a rapper/actor with more than 80 million Instagram followers.

The filing of a criminal charge is merely a formal accusation that an individual committed a crime under Colorado law. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

If you think you can identify the other two men in the video, please contact our Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477 or email *protected email* .