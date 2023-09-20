Interested in Transitioning to Organic Farming? Join for a Free Seminar: September 22, 2023 10:00am-1:00pm

Join the Colorado Department of Agriculture and CSU Extension for an In-person Seminar in your area on the transition to organic farming process, what to expect from annual inspections, and programs available to fund you..including FSA Programs! This Seminar will be located at the CSU Extension Office in Fort Morgan and lunch will be provided:

CSU Extension Office

914 E. Railroad Ave.,

Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm Lunch Provided with Registration

To attend this FREE seminar in person, click the link below to register before attending:

If you are unable to attend in-person, you can also attend via Zoom. Click the link below to register for the Zoom portion of the meeting:

If you have any questions about the meeting or to register without using the links, please contact Maclaine Sorden at *protected email* or call 720-402-8579.