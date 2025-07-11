I-76 & I-225 Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project

Traffic Impacts Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, work will consist of: Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on the I-225 ramp from MP 70 to MP 70.5.

Delays of up to 15 minutes can be anticipated. About the Project Arapahoe County – Bridge improvement work along Interstate 76 and I-225 in Adams and Arapahoe counties will improve and prolong the life of the bridges by replacing expansion joints, repaving the surface and repairing guardrails. The bridge work will occur in the following locations in the order below: I-76 at Second Creek

I-76 at 144th Avenue

I-225 from southbound I-25 to northbound I-225

I-225 at 28th Avenue Southbound I-225 ramp at Vaughn Way Project Schedule Working hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of October 2025.