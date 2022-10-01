Human Remains Located in La Plata County

CBI – La Plata County, CO – At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains.

CBI agents went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning (September 26). The remains are unidentified, but appear to be those of an adult. The La Plata County Coroner will make official identification and notify next of kin.

Hikers in the area discovered the remains and contacted law enforcement officials.

This is an active investigation with few details available at this time.