House Approves Hamrick Bill to Support Military Families

DENVER, CO – The House today passed legislation sponsored by Representative Eliza Hamrick to better support military families by expanding driver license extensions to dependents of active duty members. HB25-1083 unanimously passed by a vote of 63-0.

“As a former military spouse, I understand the importance of supporting and honoring military members and their families,” said Rep. Eliza Hamrick, D-Centennial. “Current law allows service members outside of Colorado to extend their expired license for up to three years, and this legislation would expand this benefit to dependents of military service members. I’m proud to sponsor this bill to better support Colorado military families and recognize the sacrifices they make for our state and country.”