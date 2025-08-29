Holiday weekend wrapping up summer travel season

Beginning at noon on Friday, CDOT is suspending all construction projects to reduce potential traffic delays. The only exception is for emergency operations. Projects can resume their regular schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Heavier traffic should be anticipated over the holiday weekend along the Front Range, on mountain highways, and most notably on Interstate 70 west of Denver. Traffic on I-70 is at its peak primarily from mid-morning until early evening on Friday, and from early morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. Eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its highest on Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Eagle and Summit counties to the Denver area.

Travel through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels on non-holiday weekends during the summer high travel season – early July through mid-August – averages 44,744 vehicles per day. Labor Day Weekend traffic averages 46,890 vehicles. In 2024, holiday traffic through the EJMT was as follows:

Labor Day Weekend Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, Aug. 30 31,699 18,802 50,501 Saturday, Aug. 31 28,194 18,152 46,346 Sunday, Sept. 1 20,470 26,038 46,508 Monday, Sept. 2 15,394 28,813 44,207 Total 95,757 91,805 187,562

The mountain express lanes will be operating Friday through Monday – westbound from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and eastbound from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the hours of operation may be modified due to traffic conditions.

Two of the state’s seasonal roadways – CO 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park – remain open through the fall until adverse weather requires a full closure for the winter. The highway to the top of Mount Blue Sky – CO 5 – remains closed for construction. Please visit the Federal Highway Administration webpage for more information.

Drivers can get the latest information on the status of the state’s roadways by checking cotrip.org or by calling 511. Specific information regarding I-70 is available at: GoI70.com.

Bustang, Bustang Outrider and Pegasus, CDOT’s transit system, provides an alternative for those who would rather not drive. It offers service to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, and the cities and towns between Denver and Grand Junction and between Fort Collins and Trinidad. Outrider is an option for travel to other rural areas of the state. And Pegasus shuttle vans serve the I-70 west corridor between Denver and Avon. Please visit: ridebustang.com.

CDOT Safety Patrol vehicles are available to assist motorists in need and to keep traffic flowing over Labor Day weekend. The coverage area includes major highways in the Denver area and I-25 north of Denver to Fort Collins and south of Denver to Colorado Springs. Peak patrol times are 6 to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 7 p.m., Off-Peak patrol times are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Weekend Patrol is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

