Holiday Weekend Means Super Cruising in Colorado

In 2025, Colorado State Troopers investigated 191 Western Slope crashes attributed to distracted driving between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. Of these crashes, 47 resulted in injuries, and 2 were fatal. The top human causes of distracted driving, as determined by Colorado State troopers, were interior distractions (e.g., phones, dashboard navigation, food). Colorado State Patrol wants you to be familiar with the route and the possible hazards before you set out on your trip. Visit Super Cruising in Colorado to check out trooper dashcam footage from popular scenic byways and common routes. Also, learn about conditions specific to mountain driving. Expanding the data to include all forms of crashes investigated by Colorado State troopers, including property damage crashes, the most common cause of crashes in 2022 on the Western Slope was caused by wildlife. Troopers investigated 580 crashes between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. “These tragic wildlife encounters didn’t always harm the animal, but each one did impact the motorists financially, emotionally and sometimes physically,” stated Major Williams. “The best chance to avoid these types of situations is to drive with focus, drive the speed limit, and keep a safe distance when you see wildlife in the area.”

Enjoy all the beauty of the Colorado Rockies while also practicing safe driving habits on every trip!