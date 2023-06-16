Healthy Farmers Markets return this summer

Healthy Farmers Markets return to Anythink this summer, bringing farm-fresh food to Adams County. Join us weekly at Anythink Huron Street (Tuesdays, 9 am-12 pm) and Anythink Wright Farms (Thursdays, 9 am-12 pm) for fresh produce from local farmers and vendors. Attendees can learn more about community resources, health screenings, recipes, nutrition education, and more. Produce vouchers are available for people enrolled in WIC or SNAP. Medicaid produce vouchers are available for residents age 65 and older.
Hosted in conjunction with City of Thornton, Adams County Health Department, the American Heart Association and East Denver Food Hub, these markets help make healthy, fresh produce options accessible and affordable to all.
Want a weekly reminder? Respond to our recurring Facebook events for the Tuesday and Thursday markets.
Hosted in conjunction with City of Thornton, Adams County Health Department, the American Heart Association and East Denver Food Hub, these markets help make healthy, fresh produce options accessible and affordable to all.
Want a weekly reminder? Respond to our recurring Facebook events for the Tuesday and Thursday markets.
Healthy Farmers Markets
Tuesdays, 9 am-12 pm
June 20-Sept. 26, 2023
Anythink Huron Street
9417 Huron St.
Thornton, CO 80260
Thursdays, 9 am-12 pm
June 22-Sept. 28, 2023
Anythink Wright Farms
5877 E. 120th Ave.
Thornton, CO 80602