Health officials alert public of potential measles exposure at Denver International Airport and nearby hotel

Denver (May 22, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and Denver International Airport (DEN) are notifying the public of a possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport and a nearby hotel. An out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through Denver International Airport and stayed at the Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport while infectious.

The individual arrived at the international terminal at DEN on Tuesday, May 13, then went to a hotel for the evening. On Wednesday, May 14, the individual returned to DEN and boarded a domestic flight. Anyone who was exposed to the case on either of the flights will be notified directly by their state or local public health agency.

“This situation underscores the critical importance of vaccination. Staying up to date on vaccinations and being aware of health risks when traveling are important ways to protect yourself and your community,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Measles is highly contagious, and we are working swiftly to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Vaccination remains the most effective protection against this preventable disease.”

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems. It spreads through the air when a person with it coughs or sneezes, and it can remain in the air for up to two hours after the person has left. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following location during the date and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine because they are at significantly higher risk. People who are susceptible to measles and were exposed at this location may develop symptoms through Wednesday, June 4. We will update the locations, as necessary.

Location Date/time Notes Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd. Denver, CO 80249 Tuesday, May 13 5 – 8 p.m. Arrived at Gate A-27 in concourse A at 5:10 p.m. Walked across the bridge to international customs. International baggage claim 3. Main terminal Quality Inn and Suites shuttle to hotel Tuesday, May 13 6 – 8 p.m. Rode shuttle at 6 p.m. Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport 6890 Tower Rd. Denver, CO, 80249 Tuesday, May 13, 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, May 14, 7 a.m. Hotel lobby and elevator: Tuesday, May 13, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. Hotel lobby and elevator: Wednesday, May 14, 5 – 7 a.m. Quality Inn and Suites shuttle to DEN Wednesday, May 14 5 – 7:30 a.m. Rode shuttle at 5 a.m. Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd. Denver, CO 80249 Wednesday, May 14 5:30 – 10 a.m. Main terminal, train to gates, and concourse B. Flight departed from Gate B-86.





What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please contact Denver Department of Public Health and Environment for questions as they are the lead investigatory agency.