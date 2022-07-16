fbpx

Health and Safety Advisory: Dune Valley Farms, LLC

July 14, 2022 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination on Pre-Rolled Marijuana produced by Dune Valley Farms, LLC. The CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have Total Yeast and Mold levels above the acceptable limits established by Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115.

Through an investigation, the DOR has identified Pre-Rolled Marijuana that was untested, and in certain cases, were confirmed to contain levels of contaminants above the acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold. As a result, the CDPHE and the DOR deem the Pre-Rolled Marijuana to be a potential threat to public health and safety. The contaminated Pre-Rolled Marijuana was sold to consumers from the Harvest Batches listed below.

Consumers who have these affected Pre-Rolled Marijuana in their possession should destroy them or return them to the Retail Marijuana Store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Pre-Rolled Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form.

All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the Regulated Marijuana Business that cultivated the marijuana and the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their Pre-Rolled Marijuana for the following license number and Harvest Batch numbers. The product names expected to be found on the label are associated with the related Harvest Batch below.

Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility License: 403R-00850 Contaminated Harvest Batch Numbers and Product Names:

page1image3690896784 page1image3690897072

Harvest Batch Numbers

page1image3690903296

Corresponding Product Names

page1image3690907392

Harvest Batch Numbers

page1image3690911360

Corresponding Product Names

page1image3690915648

2021-09-22-Drying/Curing-H

Rainbow Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.11.15.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.11.15.21.ZK

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.CD

Cherry Diesel 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.10.14.21.LJ

Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.GC

Gelato Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.PK

Pakistani Chitral Kush 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.RO

Recon OG 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.GC

Gelato Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.TG

Tangidos Pre-Roll

FLWR-GH3.ZX

Zookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.6.22.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.6.22.21.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.LJ

Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.6.22.21.MB

Moonboots Pre-Roll

GH1.11.10.21.MB

Moonboots 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH2.10.27.21.SB

Slazerbeam 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.1.20.21.GG4

Gorilla Glue #4 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.1.20.21.MC

Mandarin Cookies Shake/Pre-Roll

GH3.7.9.21.CD

Cherry Diesel Shake/Pre-Roll

GH2.1.20.21.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.GC

Gelato Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.2.16.21.95O

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.LJ

Lavender Jones Pre-Roll/Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.2.16.21.BR

OG Brulee 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.MS

Monkey Spunk Pre-Roll/Monkey Spunk 1G TC PreRoll

F1.2.16.21.GG4

Gorilla Glue #4 Shake/Pre-Roll

GH3.7.9.21.PK

Pakistani Chitral Kush 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.2.16.21.RC

Rainbow Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.SB

Slazerbeam Shake/Pre-Roll/Slazerbeam 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.3.13.21.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH3.7.9.21.TG

Tangidos 1g TC Preroll

F2.3.13.21.TG

Tangidos Pre-Roll

F2.7.22.21.MB

Moonboots 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.3.13.21.LJ

Select Sativa Blend 1G Joints

F2.7.22.21.MC

Mandarin Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.3.13.21.SB

Slazerbeam 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.7.22.21.MS

Monkey Spunk 1G TC PreRoll

F1.4.19.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.8.27.21.MS

Monkey Spunk 1G TC Preroll

F1.4.19.21.RC

Rainbow Cookies Pre-Roll

2021-09-22-Drying/Curing- H

Rainbow Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.4.19.21.ZK

Zookies Shake/Pre-Roll

FLWR-GH3.GG

Gorilla Glue #4 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.5.13.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.TG

Tangidos 1g TC Preroll

FLWR-GH3.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.ZX

Zookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.MS

Monkey Spunk 1G TC PreRoll

FLWR-GH3.GC

Gelato Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

FLWR-GH3.SB

Slazerbeam Shake/Pre-Roll/Slazerbeam 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.10.14.21.BR

OG Brulee 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.10.14.21.LJ

Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.MB

Moonboots 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.10.14.21.WC

Wedding Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.ZK

Zookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH2.10.27.21.MC

Mandarin Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.PK

Pakistani Chitral Kush 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH2.10.27.21.SB

Slazerbeam Shake/Pre-Roll/Slazerbeam 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.BZ

Bazookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH2.10.27.21.CC

Cherry Cake 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.11.15.21.ZK

Zookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH2.10.27.21.RC

Rainbow Cookies 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F1.11.15.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.95

95 Octane 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

LD.12.15.21.CC

Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

GH1.11.10.21.LJ

Lavender Jones 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

F2.12.22.21.PT

Pineapple Trainwreck 1 Gram TC Pre-roll

