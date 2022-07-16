Health and Safety Advisory: Dune Valley Farms, LLC

July 14, 2022 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination on Pre-Rolled Marijuana produced by Dune Valley Farms, LLC. The CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have Total Yeast and Mold levels above the acceptable limits established by Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115.

Through an investigation, the DOR has identified Pre-Rolled Marijuana that was untested, and in certain cases, were confirmed to contain levels of contaminants above the acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold. As a result, the CDPHE and the DOR deem the Pre-Rolled Marijuana to be a potential threat to public health and safety. The contaminated Pre-Rolled Marijuana was sold to consumers from the Harvest Batches listed below.

Consumers who have these affected Pre-Rolled Marijuana in their possession should destroy them or return them to the Retail Marijuana Store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Pre-Rolled Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form.

All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the Regulated Marijuana Business that cultivated the marijuana and the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their Pre-Rolled Marijuana for the following license number and Harvest Batch numbers. The product names expected to be found on the label are associated with the related Harvest Batch below.

Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility License: 403R-00850 Contaminated Harvest Batch Numbers and Product Names: