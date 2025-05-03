Hamrick’s Bill to Support and Identify Elementary Students with Dyslexia Advances

DENVER, CO – The House today passed bipartisan legislation on a preliminary vote to jumpstart early identification, support, and clear communication with parents or guardians for elementary school students with dyslexia.

“Dyslexia is the most commonly diagnosed learning disability, yet Colorado schools do not have a universal screening process,” said Rep. Eliza Hamrick, D-Centennial. “As a former teacher, I know early intervention is key to setting our students on a pathway to success. This bill would require Colorado schools to implement a universal dyslexia screening to ensure our elementary students receive the support, resources and tools they need to thrive.”

SB25-200 is also sponsored by Representative Matt Soper, R-Delta. This bill would require schools to either adopt a universal dyslexia screening tool or develop a process to identify students in early elementary grades who exhibit characteristics of dyslexia. The bill would add an extra layer of reading interventions in the Colorado READ Act