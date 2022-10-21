Halloween fun for kids, Dachshunds at Treat Street

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds hosts a day of

trick-or-treating and Hallo-weenie Races Saturday

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—Oct. 21, 2022—Kids and families are in for a day of safe trick-or-treating, games and activities as part of Treat Street presented by Orchard at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees wearing a Halloween costume get in free; otherwise, tickets are $10 per person. Kids 2 and under get in free.

In addition to trick-or-treating stations, the Fairgrounds will offer an animal petting farm, live entertainment, costume contests, pumpkin painting, and food trucks. Also on deck are Hallo-weenie Races, where Dachshunds will race for a chance to win prizes for themselves and their owners.

Who: Arapahoe County

What: Treat Street presented by Orchard

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Hallo-Weenie Races begin at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center

25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016

Photo

Opportunities: Kids and adults in Halloween costumes (all day)

Hallo-Weenie Races (dogs and owners may be in costume) @ 2:30 p.m.

Animal petting farm, food trucks, entertainment