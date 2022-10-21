fbpx

Halloween fun for kids, Dachshunds at Treat Street

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds hosts a day of
trick-or-treating and Hallo-weenie Races Saturday
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO—Oct. 21, 2022—Kids and families are in for a day of safe trick-or-treating, games and activities as part of Treat Street presented by Orchard at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees wearing a Halloween costume get in free; otherwise, tickets are $10 per person. Kids 2 and under get in free.
In addition to trick-or-treating stations, the Fairgrounds will offer an animal petting farm, live entertainment, costume contests, pumpkin painting, and food trucks. Also on deck are Hallo-weenie Races, where Dachshunds will race for a chance to win prizes for themselves and their owners.
Who:                     Arapahoe County
 
What:                   Treat Street presented by Orchard
 
When:                  Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
                                Hallo-Weenie Races begin at 2:30 p.m.
 
Where:                Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center
                                25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016
 
Photo
Opportunities:  Kids and adults in Halloween costumes (all day)
                                Hallo-Weenie Races (dogs and owners may be in costume) @ 2:30 p.m.
                                Animal petting farm, food trucks, entertainment

