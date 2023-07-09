Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) __ ABC’s “This Week” __ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” __ Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate,

and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

CBS’ “Face the Nation “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine`s ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA`s chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

CNN’s “State of the Union” __ Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Barbara Lee, D-

Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” __ Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; former

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

