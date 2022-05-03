fbpx

Greeley native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister, Navy Office of Community Outreach

BANGOR, Wash. – A Greeley, Colorado, native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Devan Vick serves as a machinist’s mate and joined the Navy to be a role model for family members.

“I joined the Navy to be a good inspiration to my younger brothers and sisters,” said Vick. “I have brothers currently serving in the Navy, Marine Corps and the Army.”

