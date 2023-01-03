Governor Polis Takes Action to Provide Temporary Regulatory Relief due to Suncor’s Temporary Shutdown

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis verbally authorized the activation of the State Emergency Operations Plan to ensure that the state utilizes all necessary tools to provide temporary regulatory relief to reduce any potential fuel supply chain risk in Colorado due to the temporary shutdown at the Suncor oil and gas refinery which is located in Commerce City. Such regulatory relief includes but is not limited to trucking hours, truck weight limits, and streamlined pipeline transporting regulations.

This verbal declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to take necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.