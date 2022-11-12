Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza and other Respiratory Illnesses

DENVER

— Governor Polis Nov. 11 signed an

Executive Order

amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration to include RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. The disaster declaration allows agencies to continue to access state and federal funding for recovery efforts, to rapidly respond to changes in the public health environment, and to support the healthcare system to remain appropriately staffed and prepared to respond to public health. The amendment allows the Colorado Department of Insurance (DOI) to issue emergency rules to reduce administrative burdens on transfers, including pre-authorization requirements, to ensure Coloradans receive necessary healthcare.