Governor Polis Signs First Bill of Legislative Session into Law Strengthening Colorado’s Healthcare Workforce

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis signed bipartisan HB25-1022 – Qualified Medication Administration Personnel, sponsored by Representatives Cecelia Espenoza and Karen McCormick, and Senators Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Janice Rich. The bill helps expand qualifications for healthcare professionals and strengthen Colorado’s healthcare workforce.

“In Colorado we are committed to cutting costs and supporting quality health care that is affordable and accessible to all Coloradans. By boosting our workforce and setting high standards for our medical staff, we can continue to deliver the quality services all Coloradans deserve,” said Governor Polis

Governor Polis also signed the following bills into law administratively: