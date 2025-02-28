Governor Polis Signs First Bill of Legislative Session into Law Strengthening Colorado’s Healthcare Workforce

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis signed bipartisan HB25-1022 – Qualified Medication Administration Personnel, sponsored by Representatives Cecelia Espenoza and Karen McCormick, and Senators Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Janice Rich. The bill helps expand qualifications for healthcare professionals and strengthen Colorado’s healthcare workforce.“In Colorado we are committed to cutting costs and supporting quality health care that is affordable and accessible to all Coloradans. By boosting our workforce and setting high standards for our medical staff, we can continue to deliver the quality services all Coloradans deserve,” said Governor PolisGovernor Polis also signed the following bills into law administratively:
- SB25-088 – Department of Agriculture Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-089 – Department of Corrections Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-090 – Department of Early Childhood Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-091 – Department of Education Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-092 – Department of Governor, Lt. Governor, and Office of State Planning & Budgeting Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-093 – Department of Health Care Policy & Financing Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-094 – Department of Higher Education Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-095 – Department of Human Services Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-096 – Judicial Department Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-097 – Department of Labor & Employment Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-098 – Department of Law Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-099 – Legislative Department Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-100 – Department of Local Affairs Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-101 – Department of Military Affairs Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-102 – Department of Natural Resources Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-103 – Department of Personnel Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-104 – Department of Public Health & Environment Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-105 – Department of Public Safety Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-106 – Department of Regulatory Agencies Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-107 – Department of Revenue Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-108 – Department of State Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-109 – Department of Transportation Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-110 – Department of Treasury Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25- 111 – Capital Construction Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-112 – Capital Construction Information Technology Supplemental, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges and Representative Shannon Bird.
- SB25-113 – Mid-Year Adjustments to School Funding, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges, Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, Representative Shannon Bird, and Representative Rick Taggart.
- SB25-114 – Repeal of the FLEX Program, sponsored by Senator Judy Amabile, Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, Representative Shannon Bird, and Representative Rick Taggart.
- SB25-115 – Seedling Tree Nursery Spending Authority Extension, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges, Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, Representative Emily Sirota, and Representative Rick Taggart.
- HJR25-1004 – Water Project Eligibility Lists, sponsored by Representatives Karen McCormick and Ty Winter, and Senators Dylan Roberts and Cleave Simpson.
