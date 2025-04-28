Governor Polis Signs Bills to Protect Coloradans’ Privacy and Healthcare Freedom Into Law, Signs Additional Laws, and Takes Action on Bill

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis signed into law protections to ensure Coloradans’ healthcare freedoms and safeguard privacy. During a ceremony in the Governor’s Office, Governor Polis signed the following bills into law:

SB25-129 – Legally Protected Health-Care Activity Protections, sponsored by Senators Lisa Cutter and Faith Winter, and Representatives Junie Joseph and Karen McCormick

SB25-183 – Coverage for Pregnancy-Related Services, sponsored by Senators Robert Rodriguez and Lindsey Daugherty, and Representatives Lorena Garcia and Julie McCluskie

“In the Free State of Colorado, we are protecting Coloradans’ healthcare freedoms, while leaders in DC and across the country are focused on bringing government between doctors and patients, overreaching into our families and lives. This past November, Coloradans from every walk of life overwhelmingly voted to enshrine reproductive freedom into our state constitution. Today, we are aligning our laws with the will of voters to strengthen access to reproductive care, protect our privacy from Washington, DC, and safeguard freedoms,” said Governor Polis.

“We trust patients. We trust families. And we trust providers. While other states are turning back the clock, we’re moving forward — protecting privacy, expanding access, and standing up for fundamental freedoms,” said Lt. Governor and Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, Dianne Primavera. “These laws don’t just reflect our values — they protect real people in real ways. As a woman who’s faced serious illness and spent my career fighting for high-quality and affordable health care for all Coloradans, I’m proud that Colorado continues to lead with compassion, conviction, and courage.”

Governor Polis also signed the following bipartisan bills into law administratively:

SB25-216 – Eliminate Reprinting of Education Laws, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Emily Sirota and Rick Taggart

SB25-217 – Repeal Computer Science Education Grant Program, sponsored by Senators Judy Amabile and Jeff Bridges, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Emily Sirota

SB25-222 – Repeal Proficiency Tests Administered by Schools, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Judy Amabile, and Representatives Emily Sirota and Rick Taggart

SB25-231 – Repeal Inclusive Higher Education Act, sponsored by Senators Judy Amabile and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Emily Sirota

SB25-232 – Repeal Recovery-Friendly Workplace Program, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Rick Taggart

SB25-246 – Eliminate Gray & Black Market Marijuana Grant Program, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Emily Sirota

SB25-250 – Repeal Disordered Eating Prevention Program, sponsored by Senators Judy Amabile and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Rick Taggart

SB25-252 – Repeal Radiation Advisory Committee, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Rick Taggart

SB25-255 – Transfer to Hazardous Substance Response Fund, sponsored by Senators Judy Amabile and Jeff Bridges, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Rick Taggart

SB25-256 – Funds for Support of Digital Trunked Radio System, sponsored by Senators Barbara Kirkmeyer and Judy Amabile, and Representatives Shannon Bird and Emily Sirota

SB25-266 – Repeal Statutory Appropriation Requirements, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Representatives Emily Sirota and Rick Taggart

Governor Polis also vetoed the following bill:

SB25-086 – Protections for Users of Social Media, sponsored by Senators Lisa Frizell and Lindsey Daugherty, and Representatives Andrew Boesenecker and Anthony Hartsook Read the Governor’s Veto Letter.



“This law imposes sweeping requirements that social media platforms, rather than law enforcement, enforce state law. It mandates a private company to investigate and impose the government’s chosen penalty of permanently deplatforming a user even if the underlying complaint is malicious and unwarranted. In our judicial proceedings, people receive due process when they are suspected of breaking the law. This bill, however, conscripts social media platforms to be judge and jury when users may have broken the law or even a company’s own content rules. This proposed law would incentivize platforms, in order to reduce liability risk, to simply deplatform a user in order to comply with this proposed law,” Governor Polis wrote in his veto letter.