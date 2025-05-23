fbpx

Governor Polis Orders Flags to Half Staff In Honor of Memorial Day

I-70 Scout

Today, Governor Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, May 26, 2025, in celebration of Memorial Day, honoring the brave service members who have died in service of their country.
“This day honors the incredible Americans who have sacrificed their lives for our country. As we remember these brave men and women, let us remember what they fought to achieve for our country: freedom, independence, security, and hope. I wish my fellow Coloradans  a safe Memorial Day weekend,” said Governor Jared Polis.

