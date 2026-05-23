Governor Polis Orders Flags to Half Staff In Honor of Memorial Day

Today, Governor Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from 12:01 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, May 25, 2026, in celebration of Memorial Day, honoring the brave service members who have died in service of their country.

“This day honors the incredible Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. As we remember these brave service members, let us remember their families and loved ones and what they fought to achieve for our country: freedom, independence, security, and hope. I wish my fellow Coloradans a safe Memorial Day weekend,” said Governor Jared Polis.