Governor Polis Orders Flags To Fly at Half Staff For 30 Days To Honor Former President Jimmy Carter

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis, as directed by President Biden , ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset for 30 days, starting on the day of former President Carter’s passing, December 29th, including a National Day of Mourning on January 9th, to honor the life and service of James Earl Carter, the 39th President of the United States.

“Today, as America begins to mourn the death of Former President Jimmy Carter I encourage Coloradans to join in honoring his 100 remarkable years of life, service, and leadership. We must continue to further the ideals that Former President Carter believed in, including deep compassion and protecting human rights and dignity,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.