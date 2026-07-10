Governor Polis Meets with Union Leadership at Fort Morgan Lockout, Visits Workers on Picket Line

FORT MORGAN, Colo. – Today, Governor Polis spoke with representatives of the Teamsters Local 455 union and visited workers on the picket line. The Governor called on Cargill to return to the negotiating table to find a sustainable path forward and end a nearly two-month-long lockout.

“Cargill’s plant in Fort Morgan is a major employer and significant part of the economy in Morgan County and Northeast Colorado. Walking the picket line and talking with union leadership reminds me how this isn’t just a negotiation; it’s about Colorado families who rely on these jobs to support their kids, pay their bills, and build their futures. I’m calling on Cargill to come back to the table and work towards a collaborative solution to get these Coloradans back to work,” said Governor Polis.

Over 1,700 unionized workers at the beef processing plant have been locked out of their jobs since May 20, 2026, after a supermajority of union members voted down Cargill’s offer which would have raised wages by $2.15 per hour over five years, in addition to ratification bonuses. Cargill has not altered this final offer.

The State of Colorado and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) play no formal role in resolving this strike; however, the Governor and his team have been in touch with both Teamsters and Cargill leadership throughout the process, encouraging all sides to further negotiations. Workers may also be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits through the Department.