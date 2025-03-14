Governor Polis Announces Saturday, March 15th as Colorado Canada Friendship Day

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis held a mid-legislative session press avail where he was joined by Canadian Consul General Sylvain Fabi, to announce that March 15th, 2025 will be proclaimed Colorado Canada Friendship Day, a day to honor and celebrate the important relationship between Colorado and Canada, the state’s largest trading partner alongside Mexico.

“Colorado is opening our arms to celebrate the historic, economic and cultural bilateral friendship with Canada. We are made stronger by our connection to international partners like Canada, and Colorado will continue to treat Canada as the strong ally they are. The trade relationship and deep ties between our countries are critical to our efforts to lower costs, and I am proud of our work expanding opportunities that strengthen Colorado businesses and opportunities for cultural, technological, and scientific exchange,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “We stand against tariffs and for even stronger ties built on trust between our two great nations.”

“Canada is a great partner, ally and friend to Colorado and the United States. We value that relationship which is mutually beneficial. Thank you Governor Polis for recognizing the history and strength of our partnership,” said Canadian Consul General Sylvain Fabi.

In 2023, Colorado exported $1.8 billion in Colorado goods and produce to Canada, accounting for 18% of Colorado’s trade exports. Nearly a quarter of those exports were from Colorado beef, supporting our local hardworking farmers and ranchers. In the same year, 176,612 visitors traveled from Canada to enjoy Colorado, strengthening our tourism industry and supporting small businesses and our economy. Colorado is also home to 272 Canadian-owned companies employing 21,000 Colorado workers.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, to celebrate Colorado Canada Friendship Day, Governor Polis will fly the Canadian flag and the Colorado State Capitol and the building will be lit red and white in honor of Colorado’s strong partnership with Canada that evening.

The Governor will also be hosting a Colorado Mexico Friendship Day. Details are forthcoming.

Canada is Colorado’s largest trading partner and the second largest market for international travelers visiting Colorado.