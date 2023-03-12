Gov. Polis Signs Bipartisan Bills into Law to Cut Red Tape, Support Colorado’s Teachers & National Guard Servicemembers

DENVER —

Today, Governor Polis signed bipartisan legislation into law to support Colorado’s national guard servicemembers, cut red tape, and reduce interstate barriers to strengthen Colorado’s workforce. Enacting the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact makes it easier for people, including eligible military spouses, to transfer their certificates when moving to Colorado. This added flexibility is the latest in a series of steps the Polis administration in partnership with the legislature has taken to advocate for Colorado as the best and rightful home for Space Command which the Governor, Lt. Governor, and local leaders pushed for this week in a

letter

to the President.